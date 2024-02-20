AXYS and F4CP Announce Strategic Collaboration to Revolutionize Chiropractic Data Management and AI-Driven Decision-Making.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXYS, Inc. a leading innovator in no-code data integration and management solutions based in San Francisco, announces a groundbreaking cooperative endeavor with the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public on the benefits of chiropractic care. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance data-driven decision-making in the chiropractic industry.

AXYS will empower F4CP with its state-of-the-art AXYS platform, designed to streamline data pipeline and management processes. The AXYS platform’s no-code interface and advanced data integration capabilities will enable F4CP to manage its extensive data resources efficiently, thereby enhancing the organization's ability to educate the public on the benefits of chiropractic and advocate for the profession effectively.

"AXYS is committed to transforming how organizations harness the power of their data," said Cyrus Akbarpour, CEO of AXYS. "Our collaboration with F4CP is a testament to this commitment to provide F4CP with our innovative platform. We're not just optimizing their data management processes; we're supporting their mission to promote the benefits of chiropractic. This venture is a prime example of how technology can serve healthcare, paving the way for improved operational efficiency and greater impact."

The AXYS platform will facilitate F4CP's efforts in data preparation, API auto-generation, analysis, reporting, and the dissemination of information about the efficacy and benefits of chiropractic care. By reducing the time and costs associated with data management, F4CP can focus more on its core mission of educating the public and healthcare stakeholders about the value of chiropractic care.

"F4CP is excited to have the innovation that AXYS will deliver to enhance our data capabilities," said Kent Greenawalt, Chairman of F4CP. "In today’s data-driven world, the right tools to manage and analyze data are crucial to ensure we can deliver value to consumers. The AXYS platform will enable us to use our data more effectively, to educate patients and support the chiropractic profession."

This collaboration between AXYS and F4CP is poised to set a new standard in the integration of technology and healthcare advocacy, demonstrating the potential for innovative data solutions to the advancement of healthcare professions.

For more information, please visit AXYS at https://axys.ai and the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress at https://www.f4cp.org/.