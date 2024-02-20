Strive Health and Medical Mutual Partner to Bring Value-Based Kidney Care to Ohioans

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denver-based Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, and Medical Mutual, one of the largest Ohio-based health insurance companies, have partnered to deliver value-based kidney care — which focuses on improving quality of care, provider performance and the patient experience — to eligible members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease. This partnership encompasses all lines of business: Medicare Advantage, individual and commercial group health plans.

With over 1.3 million adults in Ohio living with CKD and only 150,000 aware they have the condition, Strive and Medical Mutual seek to bring awareness so more people are diagnosed and can get the care they need sooner. Through this partnership, Strive will support more than 10,000 people living with kidney disease.

“Providing Medical Mutual members better access to value-based kidney care is an important step in achieving our mission to revolutionize kidney care through comprehensive, patient-centered solutions that improve the quality of life for those affected by CKD,” said Chris Riopelle, Co-Founder and CEO at Strive Health. “Medical Mutual is committed to improving the lives of Ohioans through high-quality healthcare coverage and partnerships like this one, and I look forward to seeing the impact we will have in the coming years in working closely together to improve outcomes for people with kidney disease in Ohio.”

Strive will provide eligible Medical Mutual members with a combination of in-person and telehealth support. Strive Kidney Heroes™, which is a clinical care team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, dietitians, care coordinators and licensed clinical social workers, use Strive’s proprietary machine-learning technology — CareMultiplier™ — to gather data and gain a better understanding of patients’ disease progression so Strive can create individualized care plans and deliver an improved member experience for Medical Mutual’s kidney disease populations.

“We are continuously looking for innovative, high-touch, specialty care models to increase access to better-coordinated care while controlling costs, and we found all that and more in Strive,” said Christian Corzine, Vice President of Clinical Quality Health Services at Medical Mutual. “Working together, we’re making an impact on Ohioans living with kidney disease through this holistic care.”

Strive’s value-based care model has led to a 42% reduction in hospitalizations 1 and 94% overall patient satisfaction with Strive’s staff 2.

“We’ve seen great results with patients in slowing the progression of their kidney disease through our care model,” said Farhad Modarai, D.O., Chief Clinical Officer of Population Health at Strive Health. “In one instance, a patient came to us with CKD 4 and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. Since our first interaction, we have connected the patient with our team of nurses and dietitians to ensure the patient follows a specific diet and to educate the patient on the importance of diabetes management and the negative effects it can have on CKD. The patient is now more active and engaged in their overall care, which is a direct result of our hands-on approach to patient interactions.”

ABOUT STRIVE HEALTH

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Using a unique combination of technology-enabled care interventions and seamless integration with local providers, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). To help patients, Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Strive serves over 100,000 people with CKD and ESKD across 34 states and partners with over 700 nephrology providers. Strive’s case management and population health programs are accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and its technology platform, CareMultiplier™, is certified by HITRUST. To learn more, visit StriveHealth.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL MUTUAL OF OHIO

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.2 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision, and accident and critical illness plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Individual and Family plans. Medical Mutual’s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our members, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that help people live healthier through all stages of life.