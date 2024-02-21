Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing, Adding Fuel to U.S. Fentanyl Crisis

Shifting trends in the co-detection of prescription opioids, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine nationally provide insight into how each has changed over time. Methamphetamine was the most common drug found in fentanyl-positive specimens in 2023; it was detected in 60% of fentanyl-positive specimens in 2023 and has consistently increased each year, up 875% since 2015. Cocaine is now the second most-detected drug in fentanyl-positive specimens; up 318% between 2013 and 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Senior Vice President Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE discusses the Millennium Health Signals Report The “Fourth Wave”: The Rise of Stimulants and the Evolution of Polysubstance Use in America’s Fentanyl Crisis Volume 6, which found that a staggering 60% of specimens in 2023 from patients who have used fentanyl also contained methamphetamine, an increase of 875% since 2015. The report also illustrates that urine drug test results tightly correlate with trends in fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explores changes in the co-detection of prescription opioids, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in fentanyl-positive specimens and provides insight into recent trends in polysubstance use among people who use fentanyl.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to Millennium Health’s Signals Report, a staggering 60% of specimens in 2023 from patients who have used fentanyl also contained methamphetamine, an increase of 875% since 2015. Cocaine, at a distant second, was detected in 22% of fentanyl-positive specimens in 2023, while heroin and prescription opioids continued to steadily decline to 17% and 7%, respectively—a historic low for prescription opioid detection in specimens positive for fentanyl.

America’s overdose epidemic is complex and has been broadly described as consisting of three “waves” that have involved prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl. More recently, a fourth wave of overdose deaths co-involving fentanyl with stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine has emerged. Stimulants were co-involved in over 30% of fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021, up from less than 1% in 2010.

These current trends in drug use are detailed in the Millennium Health Signals Report: The “Fourth Wave” – The Rise of Stimulants and the Evolution of Polysubstance Use in America’s Fentanyl Crisis. The findings represent urine drug test (UDT) results from over 4 million patients across the 11 years since fentanyl first emerged as a major driver of overdose in the U.S.

“In addition to the rise of stimulants, our results show co-use of a diverse array of dangerous drugs at appreciable rates, some of which may be unintentional exposures,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Angela G. Huskey, PharmD, CPE. Nearly 93% of specimens from patients who used fentanyl were positive for at least one additional substance and almost half contained three or more. This includes xylazine, which was detected in nearly 14% of fentanyl-positive specimens in 2023. “These combinations increase overdose vulnerability and may lessen responses to overdose reversal agents (i.e., naloxone), making treatment as challenging as any time in history.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted more than 112,000 overdose deaths in the 12-months ending August 2023, with over 78,000 expected to be caused by fentanyl. Millennium Health’s Signals Report shows that UDT data tightly correlate with U.S. overdose mortality rates and closely follow the evolution of America’s fentanyl crisis.

Data in the Millennium Health Signals Report originates from the company’s Emerging Threat Intelligence (ETI) Program™. “The ETI program provides real-time surveillance of drug use trends to help clinicians, researchers, public health officials, and policymakers address our nation’s growing drug overdose crisis,” said CEO Scott Walton. “Although it is difficult to anticipate what may lie beyond the horizon, timely sources of data, such as UDT, may help to identify emerging threats and shifting patterns of substance use to reveal underappreciated layers of complexity in an everchanging drug use landscape.”

Methodology

The 2024 Millennium Health Signals Report is an analysis of urine specimens collected between January 1, 2013, and December 15, 2023. Included specimens were from patients aged 18 years or older. Specimens were collected in health care practices located in all 50 states. A single specimen per patient was selected based on the earliest collection date. More than 4.1 million unique patients are represented in the analysis. Further detail on the drugs analyzed and statistical methods is provided in the report.

A copy of the full report can be accessed here.

