Syngenta Partners with CropX as a Key Sustainability Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital farm management, and Syngenta, a global leader in seeds and crop protection products, are teaming up to improve the sustainability and yield strength of Syngenta’s seed suppliers in the American Midwest.

The CropX agronomic farm management system gathers real-time farm data from multiple sources, such as soil sensors, satellites, rain gauges, and on-farm machinery, and sends it to the cloud, where advanced agronomic analytics are performed to give growers advice and visualizations on the health of their soil and crops. Irrigation, disease, field data management, and nutrient monitoring are all displayed on an easy-to-use app built for managing multiple fields.

“Syngenta is committed to improving the sustainability metrics of our seed supply chain,” said Gilber Argenta, Head of North America Seed Production and Supply Chain. “Last season, we ran a trial testing soil monitoring systems on a subset of our seed corn production acres in Nebraska and Illinois, and the CropX system was the top performer.”

Syngenta said the CropX system helped improve sustainability metrics by decreasing the amount of irrigation water used, demonstrating a strong return on investment. Since the trial, Syngenta has decided to expand the use of the CropX system to additional irrigated corn production acres in the Midwest.

“We selected CropX because its top-notch hardware and software enabled us to optimize irrigation and safeguard our yields,” said Argenta. “With CropX’s real-time data, visualizations, and insights, we can proactively manage our water. It has allowed us to keep our finger on the pulse of our fields, ultimately improving crop health.”

“CropX is proud to be chosen as a sustainability solution for Syngenta. The CropX system creates a win-win for growers and the environment by enabling farms to grow more while using less inputs, like water and fungicides. Meanwhile, CropX provides field managers a comprehensive snapshot of all their fields, simplifying agronomic management of large-scale operations,” said Tim Davis, CropX VP North America Sales.

About CropX Technologies

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX Technologies is backed by the world’s leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX’s precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world’s leading agricultural companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources.

