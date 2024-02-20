Kinzie Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Arctic Industries

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinzie Capital Partners LP (“Kinzie”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announces the acquisition of Arctic Industries (“Arctic” or the “Company”), a national manufacturer and distributor of temperature control and cold storage solutions. The transaction, completed in partnership with Arctic’s management, marks an exciting new chapter for the Company as it sets the stage for further market expansion throughout the country.

Founded in 1981, Arctic operates through two business groups, Arctic’s walk-in group serving the foodservice and industrial markets with custom designed walk-in coolers and freezers and Store It Cold group which manufactures the DIY centric CoolBot controller. Both business groups are dedicated to delivering high quality cooling solutions with an unwavering commitment to the customer first culture. As one of the premier manufacturers of walk-in coolers and freezers in the United States, Arctic operates factories on both the East and West coasts, enabling the production and delivery of highly customized, mission-critical products for its clientele in the foodservice, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

“We are excited for the partnership with Kinzie Capital Partners, which will allow us to leverage our strengths to drive further growth and continue to provide the best possible service for our customers,” said Brian Murphy, CEO of Arctic Industries. “We look forward to collaborating with the Kinzie team in Arctic’s next chapter.”

Founded 43 years ago, Arctic was built on the principle of delivering quality products and superior service at competitive prices. The Company’s consumer product line, managed by its Store It Cold group, includes the patented CoolBot Pro® and CoolBot® products which provide cost-effective cool room solutions to consumers and small businesses. Arctic’s walk-in cooler and freezer product lines are supported by a nationwide network of manufacturer’s representatives and caters to a diverse set of customers, including chain restaurants, resorts, schools, government agencies, marine vessels, and healthcare facilities.

Suzanne Yoon, Managing Partner of Kinzie Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing Arctic’s reputation for quality and a customer-centric approach. She added, “Arctic plays a critical role in servicing essential aspects of the economy, from foodservice to industrial businesses. We look forward to utilizing our resources and expertise to support Arctic's continued growth and longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Brown Gibbons Lang served as the exclusive financial advisor to Stoic Holdings on their sale of Arctic Industries.

About Arctic Industries Business Group

Arctic Industries has been manufacturing walk-in coolers and freezers since 1981, catering to diverse end markets with high-touch customer service. A national leader in sales and distribution of cold storage solutions, Arctic leverages a complete sales, project management, and engineering staff to best meet the needs of clients. For more information, visit arcticwalkins.com.

About Store It Cold Business Group

The Store It Cold business group offers the patented CoolBot Pro® and CoolBot® controllers, providing cost-effective cool room solutions to individuals and small businesses across the United States. For more information, visit www.storeitcold.com.

About Kinzie Capital Partners LP

Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies in the manufactured products, business services and consumer industries with $3M to $15M of EBITDA. Kinzie has assembled a team of technology, operations and industry experts that work closely with its portfolio companies to execute strategic vision. Whether companies are navigating a generational shift, experiencing a period of high growth, or managing a complex business cycle, Kinzie seeks to create lasting positive outcomes by leveraging technology and strong operational focus. For more information, visit www.kinziecp.com.