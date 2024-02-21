Teachers Federal Credit Union Selects Corridor Platforms to Help Accelerate Transformation and Growth

HAWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teachers Federal Credit Union, a leading financial institution in the United States with $9.7 billion in assets, is excited to unveil an innovative partnership with Corridor Platforms, a pioneering force in financial decision-making technology. This transformative collaboration marks a significant milestone for the credit union, poised to redefine its approach to decision management. By integrating state-of-the-art real-time credit decisioning capabilities, this alliance promises to elevate the member experience, optimize risk management and governance through automation, and catalyze growth at an unparalleled rate.

"Ensuring that we can extend financial products and services to more members across the country is a top priority for Teachers," said Brad Calhoun, President and CEO of Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Our collaboration with Corridor Platforms marks an exciting step forward in advancing our decision-making capabilities. In today’s digital-first world, leveraging internal data and analytics is imperative, and our partnership with Corridor Platforms exemplifies our commitment to enhancing decision-making speed and agility, while keeping member experience in the forefront of everything we do."

"The banking industry has seen massive investments in decisioning capabilities and talent over the past five years, a challenging endeavor given the stringent regulatory landscape," shared Manish Gupta, CEO of Corridor Platforms. "We are honored to support Teachers Federal Credit Union in their quest to provide outstanding service to their members. Our partnership is poised to unlock the full potential of Teachers’ data, driving valuable insights and offering highly personalized experiences that elevate member satisfaction."

Suresh Renganathan, Chief Technology Officer of Teachers Federal Credit Union, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Corridor Platforms harnesses their deep experience with major financial institutions, while allowing for Teachers to maintain full control over our data and core operations. Their proficiency in automating decisioning processes aligns seamlessly with our commitment to surpassing member expectations through innovative digital solutions and leveraging our rich internal data resources. This strategic partnership not only enhances operational efficiency but also drives cost effectiveness through the automation of analytics, reporting, and real-time decision making."

About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country's largest credit unions, with more than $9.7 billion in assets and more than 460,000 members across all 50 states. Founded in New York in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with an open charter offering membership to anyone in the U.S. through its 30 full-service branches and best-in-class digital solutions. Teachers is a key supporter of the communities it serves and is proud to offer a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees. What started as a smart solution for teachers is now smart for all. For more information, visit www.teachersfcu.org.

About Corridor Platforms

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software. The company’s decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned credit professionals leveraging the most advanced analytics and big data capabilities. The core leadership team comprises of senior executives with decades of experience designing, underwriting, pricing and managing multi-billion-dollar lending portfolios through multiple credit and recessionary cycles. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Service and Oliver Wyman. For more information visit www.corridorplatforms.com or connect with us via LinkedIn.