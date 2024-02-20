Fueltrax Wins Major Series of Contracts with Southeast Asian Vessel Operators

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 90 percent of deep sea and offshore support vessel operators working with a global oil company in Southeast Asia chose the Fueltrax Electronic Fuel Management System (EFMS) to ensure accurate fuel usage transparency and emissions tracking.

Of 30 ships that implemented a fuel management system at the urging of their oil company customer, 28 of them chose the Fueltrax EFMS system after evaluating the system’s efficiency and cost.

The Fueltrax EFMS is the industry’s leading and only patented fuel management solution. It measures direct fuel consumption and transfers on board, enabling vessel operators to reduce operational and fuel costs. Its unparalleled accuracy and stability are achieved by taking direct measurements using Coriolis smart meters to measure mass-flow rather than volume. The system consistently measures fuel quality and transmits that data to the Fueltrax operations center for real-time monitoring.

With those 28 new vessels implementing the EFMS, Fueltrax now has a total of 38 vessels in that oil company’s fleet using the system.

“It is really all about cost savings and fuel efficiency, and Fueltrax has the best and most dependable features to guarantee that,” said Faiz Azani, Kuala Lumpur-based Director of Operations for Southeast Asia.

“Our system’s hardware reliability, durability, and accuracy were the keys to these vessel operators’ choice,” Azani added. “They also recognized our superior support in this region and our cost transparency, so they never have to worry about hidden fees.”

With this most recent achievement, Fueltrax has further solidified its position as the market leader in fuel management systems, allowing vessel operators and their oil company partners to operate more efficiently, increase the sustainability of their operations, and minimize the risk of fuel theft.

Fakhrurrazi Mat Hassan, COO of vessel operator Tegas Navigation, noted how impressed he was with Fueltrax as a leading provider of vessel fuel monitoring systems. The EFMS, he said, “provides us with accurate real-time data of fuel consumption, which allows us to make informed decisions. With a user-friendly interface and ease of use, it is a valuable tool to generate detailed reports and analyze trends. It has helped us optimize our fuel efficiency and reduce operational costs.”

Nur Syahida Che Zam, General Manager of Dinastia Jati, agreed. “Fueltrax have set a high standard in the industry for reliability, accuracy, and robust performance. With a track record that is consistent and dependable, Fueltrax ensures that the data it provides is holistic in all aspects of fuel management. Its precision in measuring fuel usage guarantees access to highly accurate consumption data, enabling us to make informed decisions and optimize our operations.”

In addition, Wong Ha Kiang, General Manager of MK Bumimas, praised the Fueltrax technology and its ability to optimize fuel efficiency, while Ker Boon Chong, Head of Marine Services, Asian Supply Base, said he was impressed not only by the system but by the “friendly and supportive technical support team.”

About Fueltrax

Fueltrax® is the leading smart fuel management system compatible with any vessel, engine, or fuel in any location in the world. It reduces onboard fuel consumption costs and emissions and sets the standard for secure, compliant, and optimized vessel performance. Each Fueltrax installation includes access to the cloud-based data analytics service, FUELNET™. Fueltrax delivers over 99% system uptime globally and is the only EFMS accepted universally by all major oil companies. For further information, please contact info@fueltrax.com.