Rocket Lab Schedules Launch Date for 45th Electron Mission to Deploy Earth-Imaging Satellite for Synspective

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the launch window for its 45th Electron launch, a dedicated mission for Synspective, a Japanese Earth-imaging satellite constellation operator.

The “Owl Night Long” mission is scheduled to launch during a 14-day window that opens on March 10th NZDT (March 9th UTC). The mission will lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and will deploy a StriX-3 satellite to orbit, continuing a multi-launch agreement to deliver Synspective’s StriX-series satellites to low Earth orbit.

Rocket Lab has been the exclusive launch provider for Synspective to date and the “Owl Night Long” mission will be Rocket Lab’s fourth launch for the constellation operator following launches in 2020 and 2022:

The Owls’ Night Begins: Launched December 2020

The Owl’s Night Continues: Launched February 2022

The Owl Spreads its Wings: Launched September 2022

Synspective is a satellite data solutions provider with its own constellation of SAR satellites. Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is an active system that transmits microwave pulses toward the Earth's surface and receives the reflected signals to create an image of the target area. Unlike other imaging technologies, SAR can penetrate clouds and other atmospheric conditions, enabling it to collect data day or night with frequent revisit rates.

SAR data contain information that helps to understand the shape and physical properties of terrain and structures. Observing the same target under constant conditions makes it well-suited for time-series analysis and change detection, enabling the capture of ongoing economic and environmental changes.

By flying as a dedicated payload on Electron, Synspective has a high degree of control over the launch schedule and orbital deployment parameters. Electron is also an ideal launch vehicle for the StriX constellation due to a unique Synspective deployment requirement. Electron’s Kick Stage performs an advanced mid-mission maneuver to shield the StriX satellite from the sun to reduce radiation exposure ahead of payload deployment, a level of mission customization not available on large rideshare missions.

Rocket Lab founder and Chief Executive, Peter Beck, says: “We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Synspective having been their sole launch provider to date. Electron delivers a tailored, customized launch service that offers Synspective a rare level of precision deployment to ensure their satellites are placed in perfect orbits on rapid timelines. We look forward to helping another owl take flight and expanding Synspective’s constellation.”

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, says: “I am delighted to be able to take on another challenge with the Rocket Lab team, who have led us to launch three satellites into their target orbits successfully. I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated teams of both companies and everyone involved in the StriX-3 project. StriX-3 is our fourth satellite, enabling us to offer more data services to our new and existing customers. This year, we plan to expand our business through multiple launches, and StriX-3 will be the first satellite aimed at full-scale constellation operations. Through this launch, we will advance our understanding of the manufacturing process, enhance our satellite operation know-how, increase the volume of data supply, and strengthen our data analysis capabilities. To address all sustainable development challenges within our generation, we will push forward our analytics platform business, enabling societal progress through data-driven insights and collective learning.”

“Owl Night Long” will be Rocket Lab’s 3rd Electron launch in 2024 and more Synspective launches are planned as part of the multi-launch agreement.

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 177 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ About Synspective

Synspective, established in 2018, is an end-to-end SAR satellite data and solution provider with the mission to realize a learning world for people to expand their capabilities and make tangible progress with new data and technologies.

With a SAR satellite constellation that enables high-frequency and high-resolution Earth observation, Synspective delivers satellite data and various solutions that combine SAR and IoT data with machine learning and data science techniques.

