Immunome Recognizes Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Announced Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 RINGSIDE Study Evaluating AL102 in Desmoid Tumors

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today recognized the announcement by Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage oncology company, that patient enrollment has been completed in the Phase 3 RINGSIDE study evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors.

Earlier this month, Immunome announced that it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Ayala to acquire AL102 and related drug candidate AL101. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are pleased with the progress of the RINGSIDE trial,” said Bob Lechleider, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Immunome. “The robust enrollment of the Phase 3 portion affirms our excitement for the potential of AL102. We are also encouraged by the rapidity and depth of the tumor responses observed in Phase 2. We look forward to closing the purchase of AL102 later this quarter or early in the second quarter.”

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including immunotherapies, radioligand therapies and ADCs. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). We use words such as “encourage,” “look forward,” “excitement,” potential,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “optimistic,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Immunome’s expectation that the purchase of assets from Ayala will close; the clinical efficacy and potential commercial success of the AL102 program; the expected benefits of the Ayala transaction; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that the transaction with Ayala will not be completed; potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Immunome, Ayala or their respective directors; possible disruptions from the proposed transaction that could harm Immunome’s and/or Ayala’s respective businesses; Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team not being indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements and Immunome’s expected cash runway; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2023, Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.