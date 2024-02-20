Masimo and UCHealth Announce a Clinical Monitoring Partnership to Improve Care with Telehealth

IRVINE, Calif. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), a leading global provider of medical technology and automation solutions, and UCHealth, a nationally recognized network of hospitals, clinics, and providers based in Colorado, announced today that they are entering into a strategic collaboration to improve the standard of patient care using the latest in virtual care and telehealth capabilities. With an emphasis on advancing technology-enabled care, including virtual and remote care, the collaboration is designed to leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations and pursue their mutual goals of improving patient outcomes, reducing the cost of care, and transforming models of care delivery across the continuum, both in and outside the hospital.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with world-class organizations like UCHealth. By combining our technological expertise and their clinical expertise, together we can foster a new generation of healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients and clinicians alike – ultimately advancing the forefront of care.”

“UCHealth is committed to driving medical advances through clinical innovation, pioneering research and world-class education. Our commitment aligns with Masimo’s vision for achieving tomorrow’s outcomes and helping institutions like ours improve the ways we monitor physiological status across more care areas than ever before, and extend high-quality care beyond the hospital and into the home by harnessing the power of data science and sensors,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer at UCHealth and Chair of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We are particularly excited by Masimo’s innovations in telehealth, virtual and remote care, and how they can help us support improved outcomes for our patients and for people everywhere.”

Opportunities for collaboration between Masimo and UCHealth may include:

Offering innovative virtual care and remote monitoring solutions, through the optimization of enterprise patient monitoring technologies, patient flow management, and advanced analytics.

Augmenting UCHealth’s expertise in evidence-based clinical workflows with Masimo virtual care solutions.

Collaborating on innovative direct-to-consumer (D2C) and provider-to-provider (P2P) services, to introduce virtual clinical services focusing on episodic and chronic care management.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97® and the Masimo W1® medical watch. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº®, Masimo W1 Sport, and Masimo Stork™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

RPVi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 33,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation. UCHealth’s CARE Innovation Center collaborates with leading industry and start-up partners to fundamentally transform the way health care is delivered.