Avanci Welcomes the Volkswagen Group to its 5G Vehicle Licensing Program

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced that all car, bus and truck manufacturing brands in the Volkswagen Group are participating as licensees in the Avanci 5G Vehicle licensing program.

Audi, Bentley, CUPRA, Lamborghini, MAN, Navistar, Porsche, Scania, Scout Motors, SEAT, Škoda Auto, Volkswagen, and VW Truck & Bus are licensed to 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents of the more than 60 patent holders participating as Avanci 5G Vehicle licensors, as well as any other patent holders that participate as licensors in the future.

Laurie Fitzgerald, President at Avanci Vehicle, said: “We are delighted that Volkswagen Group is taking part in our licensing program for its next generation of connected vehicles. With the addition of the Volkswagen Group brands, Avanci 5G Vehicle now includes more than 25 automotive brands and over 60 licensors as participants in our global one-stop-solution.”

Avanci 5G Vehicle builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle. More than 150 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads from almost 100 automotive brands are already covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license. Details can be found at avanci.com/5Gvehicle.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. An independent, global intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Our one-stop solutions are designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

