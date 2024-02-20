REPAY Enhances Accounts Payable Integration for Sage Intacct and is Selected as a Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced an enhanced technology integration for Sage Intacct, which will enable businesses to utilize REPAY accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) payment solutions to seamlessly send and receive payments within Sage’s flagship product. This enhanced integration supplements REPAY’s existing Sage 100, Sage X3 and Sage 300 integrations.

With REPAY and Sage Intacct, companies have a one-stop shop for all their B2B payments needs. Businesses can easily accept payments from customers by Automated Clearing House (ACH) or credit card on Order Entry Sales Orders, Order Entry Sales Invoices or AR Invoices. Additionally, they can now pay vendors and suppliers in a simple, secure way through various digital payment methods, including virtual cards, while eliminating paper checks, optimizing internal workflows and reducing costs. By automating vendor payments to pay bills more effectively, AP teams can maximize efficiency, minimize security concerns and boost the bottom line.

REPAY has been chosen as a Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partner, underscoring the impact of REPAY’s solutions within the Sage ecosystem. The 'Plus Tier' partner recognition indicates that REPAY's integration has undergone rigorous evaluation and validation, confirming its capability to boost the business performance for Sage's customers and partners.

“Further expanding our integration with Sage Intacct is yet another indication of our promise to deliver the most comprehensive, innovative B2B payment solutions for businesses,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, B2B, REPAY. “We are looking forward to building on our success with the Sage 100 integration and bringing those integrated AP and AR services to the Intacct community. Additionally, we’re honored to be selected as one of the few Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partners and view this as a testament to our continued collaboration and commitment to helping Sage clients streamline their workflows and improve operational efficiencies.”

"This collaboration not only streamlines payment processes for our customers but also strengthens the capabilities within our partner ecosystem. As a Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partner, REPAY brings a level of innovation and efficiency that is essential for businesses looking to optimize their financial operations and grow in today's dynamic market,” says Chip Mahan, Global Head Payments & Banking, Sage.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.