Boveda Inc. Collaborates With ICQSA to Advance International Cannabis Quality Frameworks

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that reaffirms its commitment to the preservation and storage of high-quality cannabis, Boveda Inc. today announced its support for the International Cannabis Quality Standards Association (ICQSA). This organization of global cannabis experts provides guidance to authorities, governments, regulators, and producers on critical cannabis industry issues, including cultivation, post-harvest practices, humidity control, packaging and labeling, finished product testing, and more.

ICQSA embraces the challenges of the emerging cannabis industry to secure the advantages of system-wide quality standards, cannabis product safety, production efficiency, and an extraordinary consumer and patient experience.

“It is imperative that stakeholders come together to form cohesive cannabis guidelines and standards for this industry,” states the association’s founder and cannabis quality assurance expert, Atiyyah Ferouz. “The ICQSA serves as a platform for the international cannabis community to work collaboratively, exchange knowledge, and develop best practice guides that address the unique challenges associated with this plant.”

Claire Erickson, Industry Programs Manager at Boveda, the global leader in 2-way humidity control, echoes these sentiments. “Fortifying cannabis quality best practices around the world is paramount to long-term industry success. The dedication and experience of the ICQSA in advancing cannabis quality assurance mechanisms, such as water activity control, legitimizes the industry as a whole.”

By developing comprehensive cannabis best practice guides and standards across the cannabis supply chain, ICQSA builds trust and credibility among consumers, regulators, and the global cannabis community, paving the way for a thriving and regulated global cannabis supply chain.

Guides will be published and made available to the public, free of charge, on the ICQSA website.

Ferouz explains, “The cannabis industry is at a critical inflection point in its history. It is time that we start moving away from operating within our respective silos and work towards a more unified cannabis landscape. Boveda is aligned with that mission, and we look forward to collaborating with cannabis markets around the globe that share our quality-first approach.”

About Boveda Inc: Boveda Inc. is the global leader in 2-way humidity control. The brand’s suite of storage solutions preserves the quality of moisture-sensitive items, including cigars, cannabis, medical devices, wooden instruments, and more. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Boveda invented and patented the Original Terpene Shield™, which protects cannabis in storage, transport, and packaging. Innovative companies ensure an exceptional consumer experience by using Boveda to maintain the quality, consistency, and freshness of their moisture-sensitive products. For more information, visit BovedaInc.com.

About the International Cannabis Quality Association (ICQSA):

Launched in 2024, the ICQSA is dedicated solely to the advancement of cannabis quality standards. Expert stakeholders coalesce within ICQSA to solve cannabis industry issues and promote global harmonization.

To learn more or apply for membership, please visit www.ICQSA.com.