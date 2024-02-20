From Pit Stops to People: Businessolver Disrupts in Partnership with Alpine Motorsports

Businessolver will be present across all of Alpine’s Motorsports programme, which includes BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Endurance Team, Alpine Academy, Rac(H)er and other projects. (Photo: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Motorsports today announced a multi-year partnership with Businessolver®, a leading employee benefits and human resources (HR) technology provider. Aligned by the shared values of people-centered innovation, the two organizations are entering new territory as the only such partnership in the benefits technology sector.

“Partnership has been a strategic pillar for Businessolver since the company was founded,” said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. “Like Alpine, we recognize the exponential growth that comes from the right pairings. With our shared commitment to innovation, empathy, and diversity, Alpine and Businessolver will no doubt reach our collective goals even faster as partners.”

Key elements of the multi-year partnership include:

Culture of Empathy: Businessolver and Alpine Motorsport recognize the importance of fostering a positive and inclusive culture. The passion for culture is palpable by both organizations that provide an environment that puts people at the center of everything they do, where empathy, trust and collaboration thrive.

Collaborative Innovation: Businessolver and Alpine Motorsports meticulously fine-tune their craft, which is founded through an innovative spirit, leading to a pursuit of excellence in every endeavor.

Community Outreach: Businessolver and Alpine Motorsports believe in nurturing talent and investing in the next generation. Businessolver will support the Alpine Academy and Rac(Her) programs to engage young minds in educational programs, STEM initiatives and mentorship opportunities.

Race Day Excitement: The Businessolver logo is present on BWT Alpine F1 Team’s A524 cars as well as on Alpine Endurance Team’s A424 as well as on drivers’ racing suits and team kits which were unveiled on February 7, 2024.

“We’re impressed by Businessolver’s clear commitment to people. In the fast-paced world of motorsports, the true dedication of each and every employee is the drive for excellence, making every victory possible,” said David Gendry, VP, Chief Commercial Officer BWT Alpine F1 Team & VP Communications Alpine Brand. “This collaboration is more than a partnership —it’s a meeting of minds. Together, we’ll accelerate progress both on and off the track.”

According to Shanahan, being the first benefits and hr technology company to partner with a motorsports outfit connects to the 26-year-old firm’s pledge to be disruptive. “From pioneering technology, like our proprietary, machine-learning artificial intelligence (AI), Sofia, to deploying groundbreaking research, like our annual State of Workplace Empathy report going on the 9th study, Businessolver is most comfortable when we’re maintaining the lead.”

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.