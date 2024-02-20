FluentStream Signs Strategic Partnership with Allied Telecom

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the cloud communications provider for small and midsize organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Allied Telecom Group, based in Arlington, Virginia. Allied provides business Internet, unified communications, voice and network services to its customers located in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a result of this partnership, customers will upgrade to FluentStream’s award-winning cloud communications technology and customer service.

“The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and we felt it was time to enhance our hosted voice offering to best meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Ken Williams, Chairman and Founder of Allied Telecom Group. “This strategic partnership enables us to upgrade our customers to FluentStream’s first-class cloud communications platform that provides them with a vast array of communications features and management tools to further enable their success.”

FluentStream provides small and midsize customers with a customizable communication platform that offers 100+ features to support on-premise, hybrid and remote work environments, including cloud-based calling, conferencing, contact centers, remote system administration and analytics. Users can manage their business phone preferences via a convenient, intuitive web portal or the app, FluentStream Mobile. Administrators can also manage organizational and user-specific settings via the FluentStream Admin app. This level of flexibility and control gives business owners and employees the freedom to tailor their work environment based on their unique needs.

Additionally, FluentStream provides 24/7, U.S.-based customer support. FluentStream’s award-winning customer service coupled with its cloud-based communication services make it possible for customers to thrive from any location or device.

“Allied Telecom shares our passion for providing premium communication services that enable the SMB community to optimize their customer experience,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “Our similar business models and shared belief in the value of customer support led to this strategic partnership, and we look forward to leveraging our synergies in ways that most benefit customers.”

