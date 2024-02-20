CentralSquare Brings RapidSOS Premium Directly to 911 and Public Safety Customers

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced it has become a verified reseller of RapidSOS, the world’s first intelligent safety platform. This agreement allows new and existing CentralSquare customers to purchase RapidSOS Premium as a standalone solution or to complement 911, CAD, and other CentralSquare public safety solutions.

Together, RapidSOS and CentralSquare break down barriers in emergency response communication, providing real-time situational awareness. RapidSOS Premium augments 911 with situational awareness information, leveraging GIS data for a transformative map overlay to analyze complex environmental information. Additional overlays can also be added for information on caller medical profiles, vehicle telematics, live stream videos, text translations and more.

“This step in our partnership with RapidSOS is the next iteration of public safety technology advancement,” said Ron Anderson, Chief Sales Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “With the integration between our best-of-breed solutions, new and existing customers will have access to more information than ever before, to better inform response strategies for even the most complex emergencies.”

911 telecommunicators using RapidSOS Premium and CentralSquare’s solutions together will unlock a robust, intelligent safety platform that goes beyond automatic caller location information to provide an unprecedented amount of valuable information for streamlined responses.

“The power of CentralSquare Technologies and RapidSOS together enables telecommunicators to work more efficiently and access critical data seamlessly to advance emergency response,” said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. “In the light of ever-increasing 911 calls and staffing shortages, this offers emergency communication centers innovative solutions in technology to keep up the demand.”

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 540 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and field responders. To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.