Universal Hydrogen Completes First Full Demonstration of AmpCart™ H2

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Hydrogen Co., a hydrogen fuel services provider that uses unique modular hydrogen delivery technology, today announced the first operational demonstration of the AmpCart H2 product developed in collaboration with Oshkosh AeroTech (formerly JBT AeroTech). On track for operational deployment by the end of 2024, the Universal Hydrogen demonstration unit of the future Oshkosh AeroTech’s AmpCart H2 marks a significant step in decarbonizing airport ground operations. The AmpCart H2 provides a near-term solution to the shortage of charging infrastructure for electric ground support equipment at airports. It is uniquely enabled by Universal Hydrogen’s modular fueling technology that alleviates the need for purpose-built hydrogen fueling infrastructure and enables every airport to be hydrogen-ready.

“In the last 10 years or so, there has been a major push among airlines, airports, and ground services providers to electrify airport ground support equipment (GSE), but unfortunately the charging infrastructure is significantly lagging, leading to adoption of diesel generators for charging of electric GSE,” said Arnaud Namer, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Hydrogen. “We aim to change that by providing a clean, hydrogen-powered mobile charging solution for airports.”

The recent operational demonstration at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles involved the charging of two DHL electrified tractors using a mobile AmpCart H2 prototype and portable hydrogen storage modules. Hawthorne is the fifth airport at which Universal Hydrogen has successfully utilized hydrogen on airport grounds, paving the path to hydrogen acceptance as an aviation fuel. Hydrogen modules are fueled with green hydrogen off-airport (typically near the point of hydrogen production) and transferred to the airport landside with existing intermodal freight. From there, the modules are loaded onto a trailer for safe and efficient transportation to any location airside of the airport, facilitating flexible and opportunistic charging of electric GSE between operations. This approach optimizes GSE operations, minimizes equipment downtime, and is scalable from small regional airports to major hubs.

“Since Universal Hydrogen’s inception we have captured the attention of the industry and partnered with numerous regional airlines to deliver a zero-emissions solution in the mid-2020s,” said Rod Williams, Chief Commercial Officer, Universal Hydrogen. “For operators of larger aircraft, however, a hydrogen airplane solution won’t enter the market until the mid-2030s, yet they still have a clear and urgent need to decarbonize their operations. As these airlines shifted their focus to non-aviation emissions produced by the operation of GSE, we identified the ways in which our unique modular technology could be adapted to meet this need.” The recent demonstration was witnessed by airline and leasing representatives from DHL, Mercury GSE, Fortbrand, Xcēd, and American Airlines.

“True to our name, we see modular delivery of hydrogen solving the infrastructure problem for hydrogen adoption in a multitude of different applications,” said Paul Eremenko, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Hydrogen. “Doing so for charging of electric GSE is an important early step in the decarbonization of the overall aviation ecosystem, while also reducing risk and serving as an important proof point several years ahead of our regional aviation product.”

About Universal Hydrogen

Universal Hydrogen is a hydrogen fuel services provider that uses unique liquid and gaseous hydrogen module technology. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites directly to point of consumption, anywhere in the world. The company is targeting regional and narrowbody/single aisle airplanes as the most impactful decarbonization opportunities, while seeking other early applications that can make a difference. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen.