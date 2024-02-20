The Nest Secures Nationwide Distribution Gains; Adds 35 TEGNA Stations

Sinclair-Owned Multicast Network Now Available in 44 of the Top-50 U.S. Markets; Expanding the Network’s Reach to 79% of the US

BALTIMORE--()--Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a new broadcast affiliate distribution agreement with TEGNA to expand the clearances for The Nest, Sinclair’s fourth multicast network.

The Nest, the free, over-the-air, national network, will now be available on 35 additional channels, reaching 79% of all US OTA television households. The new affiliations include major market “big 4 network” VHF channel positions in Atlanta, Washington DC, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Sacramento, Indianapolis, San Diego, New Orleans and more. With the addition of these markets, The Nest is now available in 44 of the top-50 markets.

The agreement also includes a significant station upgrade for Comet, Sinclair’s sci-fi and fantasy network, to the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate KHOU TV channel 11 in Houston, Texas.

Beginning this month, The Nest will be available on the following TEGNA-owned channels:

DMA
Rank

Market

Primary
Network

Station

Channel

7

Atlanta, GA

NBC

WXIA

11.4

9

Washington, DC

CBS

WUSA

9.4

11

Phoenix, AZ

NBC

KPNX

12.5

12

Tampa, FL

CBS

WTSP

10.4

15

Minneapolis, MN

NBC

KARE

11.5

17

Denver, CO

MyNet

KUSA

9.6

19

Cleveland, OH

NBC

WKYC

3.5

20

Sacramento, CA

ABC

KXTV

10.6

21

Charlotte, NC

NBC

WCNC

36.5

25

Indianapolis, IN

NBC

WTHR

13.6

30

San Diego, CA

CBS

KFMB

8.6

32

Hartford, CT

FOX

WTIC

61.5

35

Austin, TX

ABC

KVUE

24.5

41

Jacksonville, FL

ABC

WJXX

25.5

48

Louisville, KY

ABC

WHAS

11.5

50

Memphis, TN

ABC

WATN

24.6

51

New Orleans, LA

CBS

WWL

4.3

61

Knoxville, TN

NBC

WBIR

10.5

64

Spokane, WA

CBS

KREM

2.4

65

Tucson, AZ

MyNet

KTTU

18.2

67

Des Moines, IA

ABC

WOI

5.4

75

Columbia, SC

CBS

WLTX

19.5

80

Toledo, OH

CBS

WTOL

11.7

81

Huntsville, AL

FOX

WZDX

54.7

83

Waco, TX

NBC

KCEN

6.6

96

Ft Smith, AR

CBS

KFSM

5.5

97

Boise, ID

NBC

KTVB

7.5

104

Davenport, IA

ABC

WQAD

8.6

109

Tyler, TX

CBS

KYTX

19.7

120

Macon, GA

CBS

WMAZ

13.5

130

Corpus Christi, TX

ABC

KIII

3.6

147

Odessa, TX

NBC

KWES

9.5

156

Bangor, ME

NBC

WLBZ

2.4

189

Twin Falls, ID

NBC

KTFT

7.6

-

Flagstaff, AZ

NBC

KNAZ

2.5

The Nest, which launched in Oct ’23, offers “comfort food” programming, comprised of home improvement, true crime, factual reality series, and celebrity-driven family shows, joining Sinclair’s lineup of national broadcast networks, Comet, CHARGE!, and TBD. In 2023, the networks experienced unprecedented year over year growth, with Comet +17%, CHARGE! +37% and TBD. +10%* and continuing into 2024.

As previously announced, Sinclair continues to expand distribution of its multicast networks and invest in successful, proven programming, adding iconic franchises to the networks’ lineups, which will continue in 2024 and beyond.

“Multicast broadcast TV continues to grow as audiences discover our group of unique, new, free over the air TV networks,” said Lee Schlazer, SVP, Distribution. “We’re excited to bring our latest network, The Nest, to TEGNA stations across the country.”

For more information, program schedules and a location finder, please visit: https://sbgi.net/networks/.

*Source: Nielsen L+SD P2+ Imp, Total Day (M-Su/9am-3am), 2023 vs 2022

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Contacts

Media contact:
Sinclair - Jessica Bellucci jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

