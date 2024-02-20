The Nest Secures Nationwide Distribution Gains; Adds 35 TEGNA Stations

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a new broadcast affiliate distribution agreement with TEGNA to expand the clearances for The Nest, Sinclair’s fourth multicast network.

The Nest, the free, over-the-air, national network, will now be available on 35 additional channels, reaching 79% of all US OTA television households. The new affiliations include major market “big 4 network” VHF channel positions in Atlanta, Washington DC, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Sacramento, Indianapolis, San Diego, New Orleans and more. With the addition of these markets, The Nest is now available in 44 of the top-50 markets.

The agreement also includes a significant station upgrade for Comet, Sinclair’s sci-fi and fantasy network, to the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate KHOU TV channel 11 in Houston, Texas.

Beginning this month, The Nest will be available on the following TEGNA-owned channels:

DMA

Rank Market Primary

Network Station Channel 7 Atlanta, GA NBC WXIA 11.4 9 Washington, DC CBS WUSA 9.4 11 Phoenix, AZ NBC KPNX 12.5 12 Tampa, FL CBS WTSP 10.4 15 Minneapolis, MN NBC KARE 11.5 17 Denver, CO MyNet KUSA 9.6 19 Cleveland, OH NBC WKYC 3.5 20 Sacramento, CA ABC KXTV 10.6 21 Charlotte, NC NBC WCNC 36.5 25 Indianapolis, IN NBC WTHR 13.6 30 San Diego, CA CBS KFMB 8.6 32 Hartford, CT FOX WTIC 61.5 35 Austin, TX ABC KVUE 24.5 41 Jacksonville, FL ABC WJXX 25.5 48 Louisville, KY ABC WHAS 11.5 50 Memphis, TN ABC WATN 24.6 51 New Orleans, LA CBS WWL 4.3 61 Knoxville, TN NBC WBIR 10.5 64 Spokane, WA CBS KREM 2.4 65 Tucson, AZ MyNet KTTU 18.2 67 Des Moines, IA ABC WOI 5.4 75 Columbia, SC CBS WLTX 19.5 80 Toledo, OH CBS WTOL 11.7 81 Huntsville, AL FOX WZDX 54.7 83 Waco, TX NBC KCEN 6.6 96 Ft Smith, AR CBS KFSM 5.5 97 Boise, ID NBC KTVB 7.5 104 Davenport, IA ABC WQAD 8.6 109 Tyler, TX CBS KYTX 19.7 120 Macon, GA CBS WMAZ 13.5 130 Corpus Christi, TX ABC KIII 3.6 147 Odessa, TX NBC KWES 9.5 156 Bangor, ME NBC WLBZ 2.4 189 Twin Falls, ID NBC KTFT 7.6 - Flagstaff, AZ NBC KNAZ 2.5

The Nest, which launched in Oct ’23, offers “comfort food” programming, comprised of home improvement, true crime, factual reality series, and celebrity-driven family shows, joining Sinclair’s lineup of national broadcast networks, Comet, CHARGE!, and TBD. In 2023, the networks experienced unprecedented year over year growth, with Comet +17%, CHARGE! +37% and TBD. +10%* and continuing into 2024.

As previously announced, Sinclair continues to expand distribution of its multicast networks and invest in successful, proven programming, adding iconic franchises to the networks’ lineups, which will continue in 2024 and beyond.

“Multicast broadcast TV continues to grow as audiences discover our group of unique, new, free over the air TV networks,” said Lee Schlazer, SVP, Distribution. “We’re excited to bring our latest network, The Nest, to TEGNA stations across the country.”

For more information, program schedules and a location finder, please visit: https://sbgi.net/networks/.

*Source: Nielsen L+SD P2+ Imp, Total Day (M-Su/9am-3am), 2023 vs 2022

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

