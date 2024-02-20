Cornerstone Building Brands expands partnership with HGTV stars and Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs to utilize and highlight the company's leading home exterior product brands in multi-year agreement. (Photo: Business Wire)

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (“Cornerstone Building Brands”), a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has entered a multi-year partnership with HGTV Fixer to Fabulous hosts and home renovating duo Dave and Jenny Marrs. An expansion of the company’s collaborative relationship with the power couple, the partnership includes highlighting and incorporating numerous product lines from the Cornerstone Building Brands family, including Ply Gem®, Mastic®, Simonton® and Fortify Building Solutions.

“As a premier manufacturer of exterior building products, Cornerstone Building Brands is committed to building stronger communities through our actions, partnerships and products,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Dave and Jenny Marrs to deliver on that commitment by leveraging their industry expertise, providing high quality, versatile products for their home building and remodeling projects and contributing to our shared dedication to building a better tomorrow in the communities where we live, work and play.”

The husband-and-wife team have an extensive background in home building and remodeling, with Dave — an expert craftsman, builder and general contractor — and Jenny, the creative backbone of their renovations. Cornerstone Building Brands’ portfolio of industry-leading brands closely aligns with their technical expertise, design aesthetic and value-driven work, providing quality products and services that homeowners and builders can rely on for both product performance and visual appeal.

Cornerstone Building Brands first teamed up with the home renovating duo in 2022 to promote Mastic Siding & Accessories by Ply Gem, working together to provide home remodel content and relaunch the brand’s Home Design Visualizer featuring a collection of exterior palettes specially curated by Jenny Marrs to aid homeowners throughout the selection process. This initial partnership showcased Mastic siding’s everlasting beauty, uncompromising product performance and cutting-edge material innovation.

The Marrs co-host the popular HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous and the upcoming Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano. Most recently, the couple wrapped Season 5 of Fixer to Fabulous in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, which features three Cornerstone Building Brands product brand portfolios in six episodes airing through March.

“Jenny and I have always believed in sourcing products that marry function and style to transform houses into welcoming homes," noted Dave Marrs. “As partners, we are proud to stand by Cornerstone Building Brands’ on-trend and innovative products and solutions, along with their focus on supporting the communities around us and the families that belong to them.”

To learn more about the Marrs, visit www.daveandjennymarrs.com.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair & remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 18,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.