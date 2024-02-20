Wipro and IBM Expand Partnership to Offer New AI Services and Support to Clients

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the launch of Wipro Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Ready Platform, a new service that will allow clients to create their enterprise-level, fully integrated and customized AI environments.

The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform leverages the IBM watsonx AI and data platform, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance and AI assistants, to deliver to clients an interoperable service that helps accelerate AI adoption. This new service enhances operations with a suite of capabilities spanning across tools, large language models (LLMs), streamlined processes, and robust governance, and lays the foundation for future industry analytic solutions to be built on watsonx.data and AI.

Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform is born out of an expanded multi-year partnership between Wipro and IBM. The expanded partnership brings together the technology and industry expertise of Wipro with leading hybrid cloud and AI innovation from IBM and aims to build joint solutions that help advance the implementation of robust, reliable, integrated, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

“This expanded partnership with IBM combines our deep contextual cloud, AI, and industry expertise with IBM’s leading AI innovation capabilities,” said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner & Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud. “The solutions we are creating as part of this partnership will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their own enterprise-specific AI ecosystems. Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible—ultimately, helping advance the adoption of enterprise-level AI.”

As part of the partnership, Wipro and IBM are jointly funding the IBM TechHub@Wiprosolution, which is designed to drive and support joint client pursuits through a centralized group of subject matter experts, engineers, assets, and processes. The IBM TechHub@Wipro will include a watsonx Center of Excellence, which will focus on infusing IBM’s watsonx capabilities across Wipro’s offerings.

Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem, added, “We’re pleased to reach this new milestone in our 20-year partnership to support clients through the combination of Wipro’s and IBM’s joint expertise and technology, including watsonx. We’re also looking forward to supporting our joint clients with IBM TechHub@Wipro, which will comprise a network of Wipro and IBM subject matter experts operating in global centers of excellence, focused on AI, automation, IT modernization and sustainability.”

Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will provide clients with infrastructure and core software for the consumption of AI and generative AI workloads, including using code-based configurations to enhance automation; dynamic resource management to dynamically adjust to varying workloads using predictive analytics; and helping drive improvements in incident reduction and operational efficiency in the enterprise. The Platform will also support specialized industry use cases for banking, retail, health, energy, and manufacturing, providing conversational AI for customer support, customized marketing, customer feedback analysis, content generation and design optimization, thereby enhancing value for clients.

“Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will allow clients to easily integrate and standardize multiple data sources augmenting AI- and GenAI-enabled transformation across business functions,” said Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner and President, Wipro Enterprise Futuring. “The service will provide clients with the flexibility and freedom to choose how they want to develop and deploy their large language models, giving them the option to use IBM’s existing models, co-develop their custom applications, or create their own models based on the foundational models and tools available on the platform. Further, clients will have the flexibility to run these models in their preferred cloud environment—whether that’s public, private, or hybrid.”

Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will leverage watsonx.governance to automate AI governance through the AI life cycle. This will help the business to control and monitor risks and adhere to the key tenets of responsible AI: transparency, data protection and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

As part of this expanded partnership, Wipro associates will be trained in IBM hybrid cloud, AI, and data analytics technologies to help accelerate the development of joint solutions.

For more information on Wipro’s partnership with IBM, please visit: https://www.wipro.com/cloud/cloud-operations/wipro-enterprise-ai-ready-platform/

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

