Genesis Bank Partners With Fiserv to Support Businesses in Low- and Moderate-Income Communities

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Bank (“Genesis” or the “Bank”), announced today that Genesis and Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) will partner to offer businesses located primarily in low- and moderate-income (“LMI”) communities access to Clover point-of-sale (“POS”) technology, with zero entry costs and significantly discounted subscription fees. The popular Clover point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv enables small- and mid-sized businesses to accept payments and run their business while also offering capabilities to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. Genesis Bank is one of only two diverse multiracial Minority Depository Institutions (“MDI”), out of nearly 4,600 banks in the U.S.

Stephen H. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Bank, stated, “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, to offer this low-cost retail solutions bundle to small- and mid-sized businesses. As the underlying nature and complexity of technology continues to evolve, gaining access to advanced POS systems has become essential for businesses to effectively operate, compete, and grow. As one of only two diverse, multiracial MDIs in the U.S., Genesis Bank recognizes cost burden as being a significant barrier to gaining access to such essential technology, especially for the diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs that have historically been underserved. Accordingly, we believe this affordable Clover offering will further support our mission to make an impact in the diverse, entrepreneurial LMI communities we serve across Southern California. Additionally, we applaud the efforts of Fiserv to stand by their community commitments and believe this partnership will extend our collective reach into those businesses in need of such essential technology.”

Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv, stated, “Fiserv is committed to innovation and accessibility, and we’re proud to partner with Genesis Bank to provide critical financial technology resources to the businesses that play a meaningful role in creating the vibrant and entrepreneurial communities that comprise Southern California, the second largest and most diverse demographic in the U.S.”

Wilcox continued, “Throughout our long-standing history with the Genesis leadership team, they have always exhibited an entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community, which aligns with the culture and core values of Fiserv. Our shared commitment inspired the rollout of this unique partnership, and we look forward to building upon the community impact of each of our institutions.”

Small businesses interested in learning more about accessing Clover with zero entry costs can visit https://www.mygenesisbank.com/cloverbundle.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank’s Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis Bank is designated by the FDIC as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), and is one of only two diverse, multi-racial MDIs in the U.S., out of approximately 4,600 banks. The Bank is powered by GenTeckSM, a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class technologies, which are tightly integrated to give clients a seamless, digital first, and transparent experience. The Bank’s products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management, escrow, and Section 1031 exchange services and solutions. Genesis Bank is headquartered in Orange County, California, and can be found online at www.mygenesisbank.com. Genesis is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.