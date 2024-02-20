Elligo Health Research Expands EU and U.K. Clinical Trial Support With WHYZE Health

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elligo Health Research®, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, today announced a new collaboration with WHYZE Health, an Ireland-based company.

WHYZE Health is an AI Data-as-a-Service platform that enhances the way healthcare data is collected, managed, and analyzed, thereby enabling healthcare providers to elevate patient care and democratize clinical trial access. This collaboration expands end-to-end clinical trial support to hospitals and medical practices across the U.K. and Europe, meaning more research sites will have comprehensive services to begin providing clinical research as care for patients or to fill in gaps in existing research capabilities.

Through the strategic combination of Elligo’s business development and clinical trials financial expertise and WHYZE’s state-of-the-art AI DaaS platform streamlining patient suitability and recruitment, this partnership will significantly expand the number of community-based healthcare research sites in the U.K. and Europe while improving the diversity of trial enrollees internationally. Health systems, hospitals, and medical practices are provided wraparound support by WHYZE and Elligo to ensure trial enrollment, timeliness, and quality expectations are achieved.

“European expansion is part of a multi-pronged strategy to bring research services to as many clients as possible at a time when there is regulatory pressure to test drugs on patients who better reflect the diversity of the overall population,” said Elligo CEO Barry Simms. “The global challenge we all face today is supporting research-naïve sites to participate in clinical research trials. Expanding support to more healthcare settings will continue to attract more diverse patients for trials worldwide. We look forward to partnering with WHYZE in this effort.”

“Our alliance with Elligo Health Research represents a quantum leap in healthcare innovation, where WHYZE’s advanced AI Data-as-a-Service platform meets the clinical acumen of global research networks, setting a new gold standard in patient-centric care and inclusivity in clinical trials across Europe,” said WHYZE Health CEO Frances Abeton. “At WHYZE Health, we are not just developing technology; we are shaping the future of patient empowerment and research accessibility, ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, can benefit from the most advanced research.”

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research accelerates clinical trials through EHR data, our proprietary IntElligo® technology, and direct access to known, diverse patients from more than 115 hospitals and major health systems, 200 healthcare-based sites, and 100 research-based sites. Our PatientSelect® model engages our network of networks to optimize the intersection of healthcare and research and bring more patients clinical research as a care option. Our SiteSelect model and Research Partner Services enable sites to seamlessly participate in trials, further advancing the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products.

About WHYZE Health®

WHYZE Health’s pioneering AI Data as Service platform transforms healthcare by offering a scalable solution to comprehensively track patient outcomes during their healthcare journey, extending the clinical trial process into real-world scenarios. This transformation of the healthcare landscape harnesses valuable insights from real-world patient data, benefiting patients, healthcare providers, and the pharmaceutical and MedTech industries alike. WHYZE Health AI platform enables physicians to make informed decisions, ensuring the right treatment is prescribed for each patient. Furthermore, WHYZE addresses the existing data imbalance by democratising research access for healthcare providers, physicians, and patients, all based on their outcomes, thereby reshaping the healthcare industry.