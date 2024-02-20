PetroSure Partners with AmTrust to Deliver Workers’ Compensation Coverage to the Upstream Onshore Oil and Gas Industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetroSure, a highly specialized multi-line coverage program for the onshore oil and gas industry, has partnered with AmTrust Specialty Programs to provide industry-focused workers’ compensation coverage. AmTrust Specialty Programs, a division of AmTrust Financial, Inc., is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance programs across various industries.

“AmTrust Specialty Programs is an ideal partner for PetroSure on this new coverage offering,” said Tyler Hamilton, PetroSure’s Director and Senior Vice President. “Their broad capabilities in the workers’ compensation space, including specialized claims expertise and the ability to offer dividend plans to qualified insureds, will provide considerable advantages to our clients as we continue to expand our program.”

PetroSure offers a full range of oil and gas insurance solutions, including general liability, time element pollution, commercial auto, property, inland marine, umbrella, and now workers’ compensation. The addition of this enhanced coverage translates to a complete offering for the PetroSure program, which delivers energy specific underwriting expertise to a network of carefully chosen retail partners.

“We are pleased to enter into this new program with PetroSure and combine our expertise in workers’ compensation with their robust product offerings focused on the oil and gas industry,” said Dan Hickey, President of AmTrust Specialty Insurance.

PetroSure cites AmTrust’s position as one of the nation’s leading providers of workers’ compensation coverage, competitive capacity, and claims handling excellence as core, foundational elements of the partnership.

The new workers’ compensation program is now available through PetroSure retail brokerage partners.

About PetroSure

PetroSure is built for the oil and gas industry and powered by specialists who combine technical expertise with powerful, practical long-term solutions. We work exclusively with oil and gas clients providing cutting-edge technical expertise, serving as skilled consultants who advise on all aspects of the insurance and risk management process, and advocate on our clients’ behalf. The result is one of the industry’s most customized and comprehensive insurance platforms.