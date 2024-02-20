Crédit Agricole du Maroc Selects Entrust to Provide Seamless and Secure Digital Payment Experiences for Their Customers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and data, has been selected by Crédit Agricole du Maroc to provide a more seamless and secure digital payment experience for their customers. By integrating the Entrust Digital Card Solution into their existing payment card program and banking app, Crédit Agricole du Maroc is elevating their customers’ digital payment experiences.

The banking and payments industry is digitizing rapidly as financial institutions compete to attract customers with the promise of a better experience. Crédit Agricole du Maroc chose to be an early adopter in Morocco of digital payment features like NFC Payment within their banking app to attract new customers and get an edge in the highly competitive Moroccan market.

“Providing the best possible digital payments experience for our customers is our number one priority,” said Mohammed FIKRAT, President of Crédit Agricole du Maroc. “We wanted to tap into the Entrust Digital Card Solution to become one of the first banks to launch these digital capabilities and position ourselves as one of the leaders in banking and payments innovation in Morrocco.”

With more than 2 million private and business customers, Crédit Agricole du Maroc offers financing agricultural investments and social-economic development in rural areas, in addition to classic banking services. The bank is working with Entrust to bring capabilities like in-store Tap-and-Pay powered by the Entrust NFC Issuer Wallet and push-provisioning to third-party e-wallets like Apple Pay. Crédit Agricole du Maroc also plans to integrate secure card display within its banking app for convenient e-commerce transactions.

“Consumers around the world have become accustomed to transacting digitally and seek out similar experiences in banking and payments,” said Tony Ball, President, Payments and Identity at Entrust. “Crédit Agricole du Maroc’s move to digitize the banking experience will bring great value to their customers and can help them increase customer acquisition and a higher use of the digital card for in-store and online transactions.”

To learn more about how Entrust Digital Card Solutions powers the world’s most trusted banks, credit unions and fintechs, visit https://www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/products/software/entrust-digital-card-solution.

About Crédit Agricole du Maroc

Crédit Agricole du Maroc is a bank which, beyond its agricultural expertise, is also involved in several financing projects. Leader in financing in rural areas, CAM is a universal bank which finances agriculture and participates in the socio-economic development of rural areas, in parallel with market and investment activities. Its network of more than 600 branch across the Kingdom of Morocco allows it to be closer to its customers by offering them products and services adapted to their needs. Visit www.creditagricole.ma

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments, and data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.