Tonal Partners With Spartan Race US to Strengthen More Than 50,000 Participants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonal, the smartest strength training system and first personalized approach to strength training, today announced its large-scale partnership with Spartan Race to strengthen over 50,0000 US Spartan Race participants, one challenging rep and set at a time.

Tonal believes true health is built on strength, that’s why with its cutting-edge technology, leveraging A.I. to dynamically adjust weights for each exercise in real time with up to 200 pounds of digital resistance, they’re on a mission to strengthen every body every day. Tonal’s advanced all-in-one at-home fitness machine creates a smart home gym experience like no other, and the Company is teaming up with Spartan Race to help challenge fitness fanatics across the country.

Completing a move on the Tonal trainer will be a required obstacle for all five Spartan stadium races this year, kicking off as a Presenting Sponsor at the Dodger Stadium race in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24. Tonal coaches will be motivating racers at the stadium and providing guidance on proper form when doing the rotational chop, the designated challenge, on the Tonal trainer. This partnership will provide racers direct access to the innovative, A.I.-driven equipment, further solidifying Tonal’s mission to make intelligent strength training accessible to all.

“Spartan's mission is to change 100 million lives by creating transformational experiences and enabling people to live without limits and become unbreakable. Just like Tonal, we believe that health is a physical and mental journey supported by a highly engaged community,” said Ian Lawson VP of Global Partnerships at Spartan. “We are excited to partner with Tonal by integrating their technology into our Stadium Event Series as a dynamic obstacle challenging our participants in a new way and allowing 50,000+ Spartans (many for the first time) to demo a Tonal in a competitive race environment. ”

“Our partnership with Spartan Race will help us reach athletes across the country, many of whom have not previously had access to intelligent strength training systems like Tonal,” says Ian Yung, Tonal’s SVP of Revenue. “Spartan Race has a dedicated following filled with people who are looking for ways to push the boundaries, and who just like our members, know that the best training is the one that gets done.”

Tonal created this article to help both Spartan participants and Tonal members train for the obstacle course races by focusing on functional fitness and strength and prepare for the on Tonal challenge featured in select Spartan races.

For more information visit Tonal.com, and to find a race visit Spartan.com.

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Since its inception in 2015, Tonal has been transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Tonal combines world-class data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led content. To help members push past plateaus and achieve results, Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on demand and live workouts across a number of fitness categories including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. www.tonal.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe is possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with a dynamic digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.