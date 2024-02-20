Genesis Bank and Fiserv Partner to Strengthen Small Businesses in Local Communities

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, is partnering with Genesis Bank, one of only two diverse multiracial Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) in the country, to drive economic empowerment and create positive impact in local communities.

Beginning this month, small businesses located primarily in low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities served by Southern California-based Genesis Bank will have access to customized technology bundles. Specifically designed to address challenges faced by these businesses, the bundles will provide access to select Clover point-of-sale (POS) technology from Fiserv with no or low entry costs and significantly discounted subscription fees.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Fiserv to offer this low-cost retail solutions bundle to small- and mid-sized businesses,” said Stephen H. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Bank. “As the underlying nature and complexity of technology continues to evolve, gaining access to advanced POS systems has become essential for businesses to effectively operate, compete, and grow. Genesis Bank recognizes cost burden as being a significant barrier to gaining access to such essential technology, especially for the diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs that have historically been underserved. Accordingly, we believe this affordable Clover offering will further support our mission to make an impact in the diverse, entrepreneurial LMI communities we serve across Southern California, extending our collective reach into those businesses in need of such essential technology.”

“The best way to help small businesses is to meet them where they are, and many of our MDI clients are already there,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “By partnering with Genesis Bank, we can support their growth and help maximize their impact by providing critical financial technology resources to the businesses that play a meaningful role in creating the vibrant and entrepreneurial communities that comprise Southern California, the second largest and most diverse demographic in the U.S.”

The popular Clover point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv enables small- and mid-sized businesses to accept payments and run their business, while also offering capabilities to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. Small businesses interested in learning more about accessing Clover with no entry costs can visit https://www.mygenesisbank.com/cloverbundle.

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank’s Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis Bank is designated by the FDIC as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), and is one of only two diverse, multiracial MDIs in the U.S., out of approximately 4,600 banks. The Bank is powered by GenTeckSM, a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class technologies, which are tightly integrated to give clients a seamless, digital first, and transparent experience. The Bank’s products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management, escrow, and Section 1031 exchange services and solutions. Genesis Bank is headquartered in Orange County, California, and can be found online at www.mygenesisbank.com. Genesis is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

