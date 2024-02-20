Luxurious New Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa to Welcome Guests this Spring

A unique upscale safari retreat allows guests to encounter exotic animal species in the heart of New Jersey at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa.

JACKSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Great Adventure Resort is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, welcoming guests beginning June 14. Reservations are now being accepted for the new luxury glamping experience nestled in the heart of the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari, home to over 1,200 animals. The exclusive resort promises an unforgettable, first-class experience for those seeking an indulgent retreat.

Guests will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind resort destination where every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a haven of serenity and adventure. From the moment guests arrive, they will be greeted with warm hospitality and personalized care, with no detail overlooked.

Key Features of the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa:

Luxurious accommodations: The resort offers 20 glamping suites that vary in size, sleeping two to six guests. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to provide the utmost comfort and style with world-class amenities. Unmatched views and VIP experiences: During their stay, guests can choose their own adventure. Whether relaxing with sweeping views from their suite, participating in close-up animal encounters or exploring the local watering holes of the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park or Hurricane Harbor water park, guests will have opportunities to create memories to last a lifetime. Included benefits: With a two-night minimum stay, guests will enjoy a giraffe feeding, daily breakfast, multi-park passes giving access to all 3 Six Flags Great Adventure Resort parks, and more. VIP dining: Guests will embark on an indulgent culinary journey with featured items curated to enhance the glamping experience. Spa services: Guests can rejuvenate their senses at the Savannah Sunset Spa which features holistic treatments with expert therapists to promote relaxation and wellness. Event spaces: Ideal for small gatherings from weddings to corporate retreats, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa offers a versatile event space with stunning views and top-notch service to make every celebration unforgettable.

“We are excited to welcome guests this spring to the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, where opulence meets the open savannah in the heart of New Jersey,” said Park President Brian Bacica. “Our team is planning every detail to create a luxury experience welcoming guests to enjoy the beauty and uniqueness of our resort. Whether you seek relaxation, a family adventure, or a romantic getaway, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa promises to exceed your expectations.”

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is part of one of the largest investments at Six Flags Great Adventure Resort in nearly two decades. In celebration of the destination’s 50-year history, Six Flags Great Adventure Resort is also debuting its 15th roller coaster this summer. THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, the first coaster of its kind in North America, joins the highly-anticipated return of the Safari Off Road Adventure, and modern updates to the nostalgic Log Flume and Big Wheel rides. In addition, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will open Splash Island, a new family-centric area giving guests of all ages an opportunity for some interactive fun in the sun.

Visit https://www.sixflags.com/savannahsunset to reserve your spot for this one-of-kind luxurious safari overnight experience right here in the United States.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open for the 2024 season on March 16. Enjoy all season long with a Season Pass starting as low as $13/month after initial payment. In preparation for their 50th anniversary season, the destination is hiring for a variety of positions with great hourly pay, exciting perks and valuable benefits. Apply today at sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688 to begin the hiring process.

About Six Flags Great Adventure Resort

Six Flags Great Adventure Resort boasts 4 world-class attractions including, Six Flags Great Adventure theme park, Hurricane Harbor water park, the Wild Safari, and new, luxury Savanah Sunset Resort and Spa. The resort destination is home to the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park with award-winning rides like Kingda Ka, Nitro, El Toro and Jersey Devil Coaster. The theme park offers two areas created just for young guests, family rides the whole family can enjoy together, live entertainment, shopping and a wide variety of dining options. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is one of the Northeast’s largest water parks with more than 25 refreshing attractions for the whole family. The Wild Safari is one of the largest safaris outside of Africa where guests get up-close experiences with more than 1,200 animals from around the globe. www.sixflags.com/greatadventure

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

