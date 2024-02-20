Classic Recreations Launches a $1 Million Fundraising Drive to Fuel the American Heart Association's Life Is Why™ Campaign

Classic Recreations is launching the American Heart Association, Life is Why™ Carbon Fiber Centennial Edition Shelby GT500CR Mustang to raise a $1 million donation. Only 10 of these supercars will ever be built, making it the most collectible Shelby GT500CR ever. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Classic Recreations, renowned for the Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car, Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustangs, and other high-performance cars, is proudly launching a $1 million campaign to support the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, through Life is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association. Life is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.

This support is the first Life is Why™ Campaign featuring an exclusive line of custom-built, one-of-a-kind supercars set to generate a $1 million donation. This is also Classic Recreations' first major giving campaign fueled by the sale of a limited edition, iconic muscle car. To learn more about this epic collectible Shelby GT500CR, visit our dedicated Life is Why Campaign media kit.

As part of the campaign, Classic Recreations is introducing the limited-edition American Heart Association Life is Why Centennial Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR, customized to commemorate the American Heart Association's 100th birthday. For every custom-ordered Limited Edition Centennial Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR sold from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Classic Recreations will donate $100,000 of the purchase price to the American Heart Association's Life Is Why™ Campaign.

Classic Recreations will manufacture only 10 of these limited-edition vehicles and offer them to collectors for $625,000. $100,000 from the sale of each supercar will be donated on behalf of the buyer to the Life is Why™ Campaign for a total of up to $1 million. For more details about this limited-edition supercar, see our Life is Why Campaign webpage.

"We are truly honored to be supporting the American Heart Association's Life is Why™ Campaign to help fuel the fight against heart disease and stroke. The values of the American Heart Association align perfectly with our family-owned car manufacturing company, and we believe Carroll Shelby would be proud of our joining the fight against a disease that drove him out of racing on the heels of what would have been his 100th birthday," said Jeff Stone, CEO at Classic Recreations. "We are joining this campaign on behalf of our valued Classic Recreations employees and their families, our partners, and our growing list of customers."

"The 10 Centennial American Heart Association Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustangs fueling this effort embody the legacy and vision of one of the world's greatest car builders," added Bryan Stone, Principal and Chief Marketing Officer at Classic Recreations. "The Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustang is a favorite among serious car collectors. This historic campaign offers collectors a chance to own a true collectible heritage piece and an iconic part of motorsports history while supporting one of the nation's most valuable healthcare organizations during its 100th birthday year."

"The American Heart Association is committed to fighting heart disease and stroke and improving the quality of life for all Americans," said Dallas Board Chair, Mark Sanders. "This unique fundraiser helps make it possible to continue to fund vital heart and stroke research, train millions in CPR annually, and support organizations in improving health outcomes in under-resourced communities. Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed organizations like Classic Recreations, providing donation opportunities to their clients and brand enthusiasts. These corporate citizens provide a force multiplying impact and help us get ever closer to a world without needless suffering or death."

For more about the Life is Why™ Campaign and participating companies, visit American Heart Association Life is Why™.

Reserving a Centennial American Heart Association Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustang

The Company will immediately release 10 allocations to qualified buyers. Buyers will work with a Classic Recreations specialist to begin customizing their 1 of 10 Centennial American Heart Association Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustang as soon as the reservation process is complete.

About Classic Recreations: WE DON'T BORROW LEGACY. WE BUILD IT.

Classic Recreations builds iconic Carbon Fiber 1965 Shelby Cobras, Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustangs, and 69-70 Ford Mustangs for discerning Collectors Worldwide. The Company proudly introduced the American Heart Association Life is Why Centennial Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR and has the licensing rights to manufacture the 60th Anniversary Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car.

Founded in 2005 with innovation, craftsmanship, performance, and legacy at the core of its ethos, Classic Recreations is one of the world's most innovative high-performance car builders. Classic Recreations' skilled technicians painstakingly handcraft every car to client specifications under rigorous standards in the Company's 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Dallas/Fort Worth. Classic Recreations cars are designed to be driven hard and embody luxury and art on wheels.

