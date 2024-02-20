San Jose Water Selects InvoiceCloud as Strategic Payment Technology Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Jose Water (“SJW” or “the Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), has implemented InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services, as its strategic payment technology provider for its approximately 230,000 customer accounts in Silicon Valley. All of SJW Group’s subsidiaries are now on the InvoiceCloud platform. The Connecticut Water Company and The Maine Water Company signed with InvoiceCloud in April 2021; The Texas Water Company followed in July 2021. San Jose Water signed in September 2023 after witnessing the benefits of digital adoption, self-service, and internal efficiencies that its counterparts experienced with InvoiceCloud.

“InvoiceCloud has transformed our electronic bill payment system, ensuring a convenient, secure user experience that has drastically improved our customer engagement,” said John Tang, San Jose Water’s VP of Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations. “With InvoiceCloud, we’ve significantly cut down staff workloads and improved the customer experience, which has increased our team’s morale.”

Prior to using InvoiceCloud, San Jose Water relayed that it struggled with an outdated payment system, resulting in limited payment choices for its customers and labor-intensive processes that drained staff resources. However, in its first three months after replacing that system with InvoiceCloud in September 2023, the Company achieved 70% digital payment adoption within its customer base, immediately saving staff time to focus on other priorities. The combined efforts of the InvoiceCloud and Oracle Energy and Water teams ensured a seamless integration of InvoiceCloud’s true SaaS solution with San Jose Water’s existing Oracle Utilities Customer Information System (CIS). Post-implementation, the payments solution continues to reduce IT burdens with real-time, automatic updates. The streamlined technology stack provides an enhanced user experience for both customers and staff.

With InvoiceCloud, San Jose Water now offers a variety of convenient payment options for its customers. InvoiceCloud allows customers to pay how they’d like, including online, by text or phone, using a digital wallet like PayPal or Venmo, AutoPay, and more. These digital payment options—coupled with InvoiceCloud’s paperless billing features—help reduce paper use, which is a priority for SJW and its customers.

“InvoiceCloud offers San Jose Water Group’s diverse customer base a modern payment experience that enables digital self-service,” said EngageSmart President, Enterprise Solutions Kevin O’Brien. “Customers expect the same level of ease and convenience when they pay their water bills as when they make any other online purchase. Offering a modern system of reminders and payment methods helps utilities meet these expectations to improve both customer engagement and satisfaction."

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 116,200 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About San Jose Water

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor-owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. San Jose Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. The following companies are also wholly owned subsidiaries of SJW Group The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut; The Maine Water Company in Maine; and The Texas Water Company in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit: sjwater.com.

