NEC and D-Wave Introduce New Quantum Offerings to Australian Market

SYDNEY & PALO ALTO, Calif. & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Australia and leading international quantum computing company, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (D-Wave), are partnering to release two new quantum services to the Australian market, further enhancing their quantum computing offering and options for Australia’s commercial sector, federal and state governments, and academia.

Optimising business operations exponentially faster than ‘traditional’ computers, quantum technology services from NEC Australia and D-Wave are able to navigate increasingly large datasets to find solutions to real-world problems, including logistics and supply chain management, emergency response, financial risk modelling and drug discovery.

The joint service offering includes:

Quantum Consultancy Service:

Through our refined engagement and delivery methodology, NEC Australia and D-Wave develop and test quantum solutions to help address our customers’ complex challenges using Proof of Concepts (POCs). Quantum solutions can then be seamlessly migrated into practical business applications.

This offering provides customers with access to the D-Wave Leap real-time quantum cloud service, enabling them to perform their own research whilst tapping into the cutting-edge capabilities of quantum computing.

The Quantum Consulting Service, powered by D-Wave’s skilled quantum data scientists, provides hands-on support to help customers understand and transform their complex business problems into optimised technical solutions for efficient and cost-effective implementation.

From improving the mobilisation of resources and response times during natural disasters and national emergencies, to improving the efficiency of cargo transfers at busy ports by up to 60%, the quantum services from NEC Australia and D-Wave can harness the computational power of quantum to solve real-world problems and deliver better outcomes for businesses, governments, and citizens.

The Leap quantum cloud service delivers immediate, real-time access to D-Wave’s Advantage™ quantum computers and quantum-hybrid solvers, offering enterprise-class performance and scalability. The portfolio of hybrid solvers enables enterprises to address a myriad of business problems, varying in size and complexity.

Ayala Domani, Vice President – Technology & Innovation at NEC Australia, said quantum computing has matured rapidly and will provide Australian governments and businesses with a competitive edge.

"NEC Australia is delighted to partner with D-Wave to provide transformative quantum solutions here in Australia to ensure our customers remain agile, efficient, and competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

"Quantum computing is no longer solely the subject of futuristic speculation or found only in top-secret research facilities; it’s a commercially available technology that is revolutionising business and government operations today, and NEC Australia and D-Wave are proud to lead the way forward in this space,” she said.

NEC Australia’s National Portfolio Manager, Quantum Solutions, Michael Hall said:

"Supported by significant investment and research and development from the NEC global business, our collaboration with D-Wave has already enabled us to provide tangible benefits to the Australian Federal Government and a key transport entity in New South Wales through successful POCs and tailored solutions.

“We’re helping our customers streamline their costs and improve efficiency by harnessing the power of D-Wave’s annealing quantum technologies, while leveraging NEC's extensive expertise in the Australian market," he said.

Vice President of Quantum Technology Evangelism at D-Wave, Murray Thom, is in Australia for the Quantum Australia 2024 Conference + Careers Fair (Quantum Australia 2024). NEC Australia is a platinum sponsor of the event.

“Quantum computing is at an important inflection point, moving from experimentation to operational use, capable of helping organizations solve their computationally complex problems through real-world applications at scale,” said Thom. “We’re thrilled to team up with NEC to accelerate commercial and government adoption of this transformative technology in Australia and bring its remarkable potential to bear for business and society.”

Closely aligned with and supporting the federal government’s National Quantum Strategy, NEC Australia is committed to helping grow the quantum industry in Australia by developing world-class quantum-based solutions and services for the local market.

Drawing on NEC Australia's 50 years of expertise delivering complex technical solutions to Australian government agencies and businesses, and D-Wave's 20+ years of global leadership in quantum computing solutions, they have delivered successful local quantum applications together since 2021. United by a shared vision, NEC Australia and D-Wave believe in the transformative potential of quantum computing to elevate economic prospects and opportunities for all Australians.

NEC and D-Wave will be jointly speaking at Quantum Australia 2024 in Sydney from 20-22 February on their shared vision for a brighter future using quantum computing.

