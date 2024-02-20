Odyssey Logistics Amplifies Operational Efficiency with Transflo Workflow AI Implementation

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, a leading technology innovator in the freight transportation sector, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Odyssey Logistics to drive significant improvements across various operational processes by leveraging the advanced capabilities of Transflo Workflow AI.

Odyssey Logistics, a leader in multimodal logistics solutions, presented a unique challenge to the Transflo team. Odyssey was operating its back office in a labor-intensive, mostly manual environment, to identify exceptions, and subsequent actions required for resolution. Transflo’s team, composed of deep subject matter experts, reviewed the current state, and presented Odyssey with a customized solution, featuring highly automated processes using Transflo Workflow AI, which has significantly improved operational efficiencies and transactional accuracy.

" Transflo's implementation of Workflow AI has been transformational for our business and our ability to continue to scale. This solution has allowed Odyssey to drastically reduce manual processes and increase automation. Odyssey is focused on leveraging the latest tech advances, and back-office automation is the perfect application to unleash the power of AI and machine learning. We view Transflo as a strategic partner and are excited about further innovation,” said Mike Pozzi, Chief Financial Officer at Odyssey Logistics.

The implementation of Workflow AI has resulted in remarkable productivity improvements for Odyssey Logistics including:

Workforce Optimization: Through Transflo Workflow AI, Odyssey optimized its manual processes which reduced operational overhead and enabled resources to focus on more strategic business initiatives, growth opportunities, and improved customer support. Lights Out Invoice Processing: Transflo Workflow AI has enabled Odyssey Logistics to achieve a 36% lights-out invoice processing rate. Streamlining its invoice lifecycle has provided efficiencies in reduced errors and discrepancies while maintaining accurate records. Exception Handling: The implementation has resulted in a 100% reduction in manual exception identification through a seamless workflow. As a result, Odyssey has streamlined communications, identified root causes to reduce future exceptions, and provide customers with prompt and timely resolution. Billing Accuracy Improvement: Odyssey Logistics has achieved a 15% increase in billing accuracy, reflecting the positive impact of Transflo Workflow AI on financial operations.

" Odyssey Logistics' commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in their willingness to embrace cutting-edge technology. Through our collaboration, Transflo's Workflow AI is empowering Odyssey Logistics to redefine operational standards and deliver unparalleled service to their valued customers," added Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo.

About Transflo

Transflo® is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo’s customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $118 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo’s ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

About Odyssey Logistics

Odyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3B. Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, LTL and LCL consolidation, managed services, and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise. Our unique approach ensures that customer shipments keep moving at full speed, even in the face of ever-changing market headwinds. Our Cloverleaf® program turns our deep commitment to sustainability into a growth engine for all stakeholders, including customers, carrier partners, consumers, investors and colleagues. Odyssey prioritizes community giving through its Project Outreach program and supports numerous charitable organizations, including Junior Achievement®. For more information visit www.odysseylogistics.com.