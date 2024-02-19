Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Saint Lucia Selects YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, the leading tertiary learning institution in Saint Lucia, has selected the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform to help ensure exam integrity. YuJa Verity allows instructors to create and administer proctored assessments to students, safeguarding the integrity of assessments with robust features that help prevent cheating.

The institution was seeking a scalable replacement test monitoring tool that had a more robust set of features, as well as a lockdown application and automated proctoring capabilities. YuJa Verity enables AI-enhanced facial recognition for identification verification, a browser-based Lockdown App, and the ability to proctor students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests. The Lockdown App provides enhanced security for the test environment with the ability to prevent students from viewing other applications on their device, recording, and other measures to prevent common methods of bypassing proctor settings. In addition, YuJa Verity’s automated and live online proctoring features integrate directly with Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa Verity Test Proctoring was built to serve institutions of all sizes with a comprehensive platform that makes it simple for instructors to create proctored exams and for students to take exams in a familiar environment,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased that Sir Arthur Community College will soon experience everything YuJa Verity has to offer.”

ABOUT SIR ARTHUR LEWIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is the leading tertiary learning institution in St. Lucia. Rebranded on pillars of Sustainability, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, we have revamped our program offerings to enhance the global marketability and career opportunities of our students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.