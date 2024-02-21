Spectro Cloud Marks Award-Winning Year of Innovation in Kubernetes

Partner CDW Digital Velocity has seen Spectro Cloud's innovation and market momentum accelerate. Jim Melton, Head of Cloud Strategic Alliances and Programs, notes that Spectro Cloud truly understands enterprise Kubernetes requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprises and public sector organizations are choosing Spectro Cloud’s Palette platform to address the challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes distributions and cloud native integrations at scale across any environment. Capitalizing on a year of innovations, and a new dedicated organization and product to address the public sector that led to exponential revenue growth, the company is now launching its Partner Program.

Award-winning results for pioneering enterprise customers

In just the past few months, longstanding Spectro Cloud customers such as GE HealthCare, T-Mobile, RapidAI and Tevel have been joined by oil and gas giant Williams Corporation, ecommerce providers Revolution Parts and Remine, restaurant technology leaders High Touch Technologies and Snackpass, public sector organizations including the US Air Force and America’s Navy, and healthcare companies like dental equipment manufacturer Dentsply Sirona, which will present with Spectro Cloud at KubeCon Paris on March 22nd.

“We are driven by our ambitions to deliver applications on edge at scale, revolutionizing the user and patient experience,” said Bogdan Mitrea, Solutions Architect at Dentsply Sirona. “Our collaboration with Spectro Cloud and Canonical is not only deeply fulfilling but also emblematic of our shared passion to push boundaries and actualize groundbreaking innovations.”

The results that Spectro Cloud is delivering for its customers have earned it growing recognition from IT industry commentators. Spectro Cloud has racked up a dozen awards in the past year, including Cloud 100, Stellar Startup, Tech Innovator and Channel Chief rankings with CRN.

Accelerating innovation and opportunity for all

Technological innovation has always been at the heart of Spectro Cloud’s strategy since its founding five years ago.

In just the past year, Spectro Cloud has introduced:

A world-first architecture for edge security, Secure Edge-Native Architecture (SENA), in partnership with Intel

Production-grade functionality to support hybrid container and virtual machine workloads on Kubernetes

The Palette VerteX edition for government and regulated industries, with end-to-end FIPS cryptography

EdgeAI, an integrated way to deploy AI engines and models to edge Kubernetes clusters

A rapid pace of quarterly feature releases, like January’s release of Palette 4.2, makes Palette not only an increasingly mature choice for the largest enterprises, but extremely agile to changing market requirements.

“Five years ago we started Spectro Cloud with a clear vision to harness the power and extensibility of Kubernetes and its ecosystem to help operations teams deliver applications, wherever they’re needed, beyond human scale,” said Tenry Fu, founder and CEO at Spectro Cloud. “Since then, we have worked with some fantastic customers and partners to drive change to the market and our mission is more important now than ever.”

Spectro Cloud has also continued to invest in contributing innovation to the open source community, through projects such as Kairos.io, LocalAI.io, and Kubernetes Cluster API.

The right time to capitalize on technical and market leadership

Spectro Cloud has a longstanding commitment to being a “partner first” business, and as such already has strong relationships with dozens of world-class alliance and system-integrator partners, including Intel, Canonical, SoftwareOne, Natilik, Vertosoft, and CDW, recently awarded “Spectro Cloud partner of the year”. Now all of these partners will become founder members of the Spectro Cloud Partner Program.

“The time is just perfect for us to launch our brand new partner program,” said Dave Cope, Chief Revenue Officer at Spectro Cloud. “We’re ready, with an outstanding partner team led by Alex Septoff, just named a 2024 CRN Channel Chief. And the market is ready, as enterprises search for better ways to manage a diverse set of Kubernetes distributions and cloud native integrations across clouds, data centers and the edge, at scale. Now, we have the final piece of the puzzle: an incredible program to accelerate how we engage with our partners to ride this wave.”

Jim Melton, Head of Cloud Strategic Alliances & Programs - Digital Velocity at CDW, agreed. “At CDW we work with a lot of different technologies, and few are as powerful or transformative in the market as Spectro Cloud’s. In a very volatile technology space, they are consistently demonstrating that they have truly understood the requirements that our customers have in managing any type of Kubernetes stack, anywhere, at scale, and they’ve stayed one step ahead of the market while competing management platforms have lagged behind. We’re excited to explore how this new program will help us accelerate together with Spectro Cloud.”

A modern partner program for agility and growth

The Spectro Cloud Partner Program is effective immediately, accessible from “Partner Mission Control”, Spectro Cloud’s new partner portal. Established and new partners can use the portal to register deals, access marketing support, and get enabled on Spectro Cloud’s portfolio.

Spectro Cloud has designed the program to be flexible to support today’s diverse partner landscape, including traditional integration and resale, MSP, technology alliance, public sector and other partnership models.

“Just in the last year, Spectro Cloud has delivered some key innovations that address the unique requirements of the public sector space. For us the joint opportunity is absolutely tremendous,” said Josh Slattery, VP of technology sales at Vertosoft. “A laser-focused program like this is exactly what we need to keep our attention on what matters: helping our customers.”

“Our goal has always been to build a program that helps us and our partners move fast, so we can be mutually profitable and do an amazing job of helping customers on the front lines of enterprise IT,” said Alex Septoff, head of partnerships and alliances at Spectro Cloud. “We have listened to what partners need and want and built a program to give them just that.”

Meet Spectro Cloud and learn more

As the 2024 conference season picks up, enterprise Kubernetes users and prospective channel partners are invited to meet Spectro Cloud’s leadership team and see the Palette Kubernetes management platform in action, starting at KubeCon in Paris on March 19th, Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas on April 9th, and AWS Summits in London, Washington DC, Toronto, Los Angeles and New York.

Prospective partners are encouraged to learn more about Spectro Cloud and discover the new Spectro Cloud partner program at https://www.spectrocloud.com/partners.

