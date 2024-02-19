Florida Oceanfront Mansion Not Purchased by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Heads to Luxury Auction®

On Friday, Feb 23, this oceanfront estate in northeast Florida that recently asked $12 million will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® without reserve. The 12,500-sf mansion sits on 1.5 acres with 200 ft of ocean frontage in Ponte Vedra Beach, a luxury enclave of waterfront and golf communities that’s also home to PGA Golf headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass course. The property owners hired Platinum Luxury Auctions to exclusively manage the sale. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

In the primary bedroom suite, a wall of windows offers direct ocean views, while features like exposed wood beams and a stone fireplace add depth and character to the interiors. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shown here is the property’s oceanfront pool and spa. Its “lagoon-inspired” design features faux rock surrounds and custom lighting. The large pool deck includes several lounge and dining areas and am oceanfront firepit. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The oceanfront home includes a private beachwalk leading directly to the sand. It is located at 1263 Ponte Vedra Blvd, just 30 mins from the heart of downtown Jacksonville. OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, February 23 at 5pm ET, an oceanfront home in northeast Florida will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® held without reserve. The sprawling Ponte Vedra Beach mansion located at 1263 Ponte Vedra Blvd first hit the market in July 2023 at $11.9 million. With no takers by January, the sellers retained luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions to exclusively manage and broker the sale. Friday’s auction will be the third for Platinum within the broader marketplace during the past 6 months. The firm sold an Intracoastal home in nearby Jacksonville for $6 million last October, followed in December by a $3m sale in southern Ponte Vedra Beach.

In an unusual twist, a number of media outlets reported in Dec 2023 that 1263 Ponte Vedra Blvd had already found a rather notable buyer: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reporting included images of the Ponte Vedra Beach home, though stated it was located in Vero Beach and was purchased for $20 million. The completely erroneous story appeared to originate from a social media post, and was soon proven bunk in fact-checking reports by USA Today and Newsweek.

“I can confirm the property has not been sold to Zelenskyy or to any other nation’s leader,” joked David Ashcroft, Platinum’s Managing Director, while adding that the story is one of the oddest and most random property-related tales he’s encountered. “Perhaps the rumor’s author felt the property looked fit for a president!”

To be sure, the luxe estate doesn’t fail to impress. It sits on 1.5 oceanfront acres with 200 ft of direct frontage. And with a 30-ft elevation and gated entry, it offers exceptional safety and privacy.

With 12,750 sf of interiors, 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths and 3 half-baths, the Mediterranean-style residence offers plenty of room for larger families or for entertaining. Notable amenities include 2 gourmet kitchens, an executive office/study, media room, fitness center, climate-controlled wine cellar for +2,200 bottles, private elevator, and a 6-car garage.

Outdoor living areas include a resort-style pool deck and patio situated along the eastern, ocean-facing portion of the estate. It features a lagoon-themed pool and spa with faux rock surrounds, multiple lounge and dining areas, and a private beachwalk leading directly to the beach.

The coveted Ponte Vedra Inn and Club – an oceanfront country club and AAA Five Diamond resort prized by both locals and visitors for its location, service, and amenities – is just 15 mins to the north.

Ponte Vedra Beach is home to some of northeast Florida’s most coveted residential communities, along with the PGA Tour headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass golf course. The seaside town is located in St. John’s County, just 18 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

Property previews are available by daily appointment through Feb 22, and can be arranged by contacting Platinum’s project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.939.1672. Property photos, video, and due diligence documents are also available online at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

