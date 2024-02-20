ICPO Foundation and SBMN Enter Strategic Partnership to Promote International Education Standards and Training Support in Brazil

WIESBADEN, Germany & SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine (SBMN) today announced a collaboration to advance the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (RPO) in Brazil. This collaboration is aimed at deploying the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and later establishing ICPO Centers in Brazil and contribute to the global advancements in the field.

ICPO Foundation and SBMN have signed an agreement to advance education and infrastructure in RPO through their combined medical and scientific expertise. As part of this collaboration, ICPO and SBMN will work to revolutionize Radiomolecular Precision Oncology in Brazil, with a focus on elevating patient care, education, and research on a global scale.

In the initial phase of the partnership, the primary focus is on the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, centering on providing content in Portuguese and identifying priority candidate hospitals, both public and private. During the subsequent phase, SBMN will actively promote the Academy of Theranostics.

This expansion aims to broaden access to education and elevate Theranostics standards across Brazil while contributing to the development of advanced e-learning content for the ICPO Academy (e-learning advanced and expert levels). Practical training sessions will also be conducted in Brazil at carefully selected ICPO Collaborating Centers, in a collaborative effort between SBMN and ICPO.

The shared objectives of this collaboration are threefold. Firstly, it aims to expand access to a new generation of effective cancer therapeutics for an increasing number of patients worldwide. Secondly, the partnership seeks to foster advancements in research and development within the realm of precision oncology. Thirdly, it endeavors to elevate the standards of best practices and their incorporation into professional development, in conjunction with the globally active ICPO Academy for Theranostics.

Each party will play a distinct role in bringing these objectives to fruition. ICPO will be responsible for developing the ICPO Academy's content and platform, creating a certified e-learning curriculum designed for clinical staff in Brazil. On the other hand, SBMN will oversee the quality assurance of Portuguese translations, and offer improvements and recommendations for new content as required.

ICPO will also formulate the fundamental certification path for the ICPO Academy and the practical training curriculum in collaboration with ICPO Collaborating Centers, with SBMN providing essential support in Brazil. SBMN will be an essential driving force behind promoting the ICPO Academy in Brazil, extending its influence on annual meetings through endorsements and engagement campaigns for interested parties and participant registrations, extending to nuclear medicine physicians, oncologists, radiologists, medical physicists, radiochemists, and nurses.

To further enrich the content offerings, SBMN will actively participate in generating content for both in-person and virtual activities organized by the ICPO Community, such as the ICPO Forum and ICPO Summit. SBMN will act as a partner organization, thus enhancing the visibility of the next generation of Brazilian clinicians on an international scale. Lastly, SBMN will work to promote ICPO awards and grants among its members and partners in Brazil, stimulating scientific peer-review and creating international awareness of Brazilian innovation. This endeavor is poised to inspire applications for new ICPO Center candidates.

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with SBMN to advance the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology in Brazil,” said Professor Richard P. Baum, President of ICPO Academy for Theranostics. “By establishing the partnership with SBMN and collaborating on education and training initiatives, we aim to empower healthcare professionals, standardize clinical practices, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of patients in Brazil and contribute to the global fight against cancer.”

Dr. Rafael Lopes, President of SBMN expressed great enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to join hands with the ICPO Foundation to promote standardized education and expanded patient access to Theranostics in Precision Oncology. This partnership will enable us to enhance our capabilities, improve patient care, and contribute to the global efforts of advancing therapeutic nuclear medicine. We look forward to working closely with ICPO to establish a number of Collaborating Centers in Brazil and make a positive difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

Photo: Dr. Rafael Lopes, President of SBMN

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Molecularly Targeted Precision Oncology to support this shift. To scale patient access, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Theranostics in Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation’s objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise, by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more at: www.icpo.foundation

About SBMN

SBMN is The Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine (SBMN) aims to integrate, promote and stimulate the progress of Nuclear Medicine in Brazil. Made up of specialist doctors and other professionals from related areas, such as technologists, biologists, physicists and chemists, the Society's mission is to bring innovation, achievement and improvement in the area to Brazilian health, becoming a national and international collaborating in the representation of Medicine Nuclear. SBMN is the established representative of Nuclear Medicine at the Brazilian Medical Association and the Federal and Regional Councils of Medicine in Brazil.

Learn more at: www.sbmn.org.br