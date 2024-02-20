Stellar Cyber and Oracle Expand Relationship to Make Open XDR Platform Available to Customers Utilizing Oracle US Government Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, an innovator of Open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) technology, announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Oracle, enabling the deployment of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform in Oracle US Government Cloud. Oracle US Government Cloud regions provide a highly secure, enterprise-scale cloud ecosystem isolated from commercial customers and built to support regulatory compliance with mission-critical public sector workloads. With this new deployment option, Stellar Cyber anticipates an increase in the adoption rate of their security operations platform among the existing state, local, and education (SLED) Oracle customer base using Oracle US Government Cloud.

“Government organizations must meet higher security requirements than most organizations in the private sector, so we are very pleased to see Oracle and Stellar Cyber joining forces to deliver a leading Open XDR Platform in the Oracle US Government Cloud environment,” said Tom Boyden, CEO, Legato Security.

Packed with easy-to-use security features and intelligent automation, Stellar Cyber complements a security team's human expertise, making them more productive and efficient. Unlike other security operations platforms that require expert security professionals to deploy, use and maintain, the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform enables users of any expertise level to deliver consistent security outcomes. In addition, powered by deep learning AI and open integration architecture, Stellar Cyber automatically correlates alerts, logs and telemetry data, providing security analysts with a holistic view of threats they need to mitigate quickly.

Stellar Cyber’s existing integrations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services work near-seamlessly in Oracle US Government Cloud, helping ensure that organizations receive the security outcomes they need. “Our goal is to help organizations achieve consistent security outcomes across their growing and diverse environments,” said Aimei Wei, CTO and founder, Stellar Cyber. “Now, with the ability to deploy our solution in Oracle US Government Cloud, we are meeting yet another milestone toward our ultimate goal of enabling organizations of any size to take control of their security operations.”

“With Stellar Cyber now available in the Oracle US Government Cloud, we have the ability to offer public sector organizations – particularly those subject to CMMC – a superior security service that not only delivers better continuous security outcomes but also enables organizations to meet their strict security requirements,” said Joe Morin, CEO, CyFlare.

“Our mission as a company is to deliver security solutions that make our customers' lives easier. With our introduction into Oracle US Government Cloud support, we are taking another important step toward achieving our mission,” said Andrew Homer, VP of technology alliances, Stellar Cyber. “With this support, our ability to effectively detect threats in the cloud takes a significant step forward.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.