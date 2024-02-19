4x Olympia Physique Champion Jeremy Buendia Joins Team NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL Energy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAT SPORT, one of the most recognizable names in the supplement industry, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with IFBB Pro and 4x Men's Physique Champion Jeremy Buendia.

This exclusive collaboration marks the merger of two titans in their respective fields and represents a new era of innovation, performance, and excellence.

Jeremy Buendia, widely recognized as one of the most influential Olympia champions to ever grace the bodybuilding stage, brings his unparalleled expertise, dedication, and passion to the GAT Sport family. With a legacy defined by triumph and unwavering commitment to peak physical condition, Buendia's alignment with NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL Energy, GAT Sport’s premium brands, signifies a pivotal moment for both parties.

Buendia joining the team sets the stage for various dynamic marketing campaigns, spotlighting the synergy between Buendia and GAT Sport's flagship brands, NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL Energy.

NITRAFLEX, known for its cutting-edge pre-workout formulations, and JETFUEL Energy, a powerhouse in the realm of energy supplements, will now be championed by Buendia as part of his arsenal for peak performance.

In a statement, Jeremy Buendia expressed his excitement about joining the NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL Energy team, stating, "GAT Sport has been a leader in our industry for as long as I can remember. GAT Sport represents innovation, integrity, and quality, and that is definitely something I am proud to be a part of."

NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL Energy, brands synonymous with quality and efficacy, have consistently pushed the boundaries of supplement development. The collaboration with Buendia amplifies this commitment, fusing his champion mindset with GAT Sport's cutting-edge formulations and highly skilled team.

“We are pumped to have Jeremy Buendia on board and representing our NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL brands. Jeremy’s dedication and hard work has helped establish himself internationally as having one of the best men's physiques in the fitness industry. His authentic approach to fitness and his ability to connect with people on a personal level, is inspiring.," remarked GAT Sport CEO Charles Moser. " His bodybuilding success aligns perfectly with our core values. This collaboration is proof of us doing what we love to do, and that’s being a trusted training partner offering truly legendary product recommendations, meeting the diverse requirements of athletes worldwide.”

This strategic relationship promises to redefine industry standards and captivate the attention of fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and aspiring athletes alike. NITRAFLEX, JETFUEL Energy, and Jeremy Buendia are poised to make waves, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the realm of sports nutrition.

Purchase NITRAFLEX and JETFUEL by visiting www.gatsport.com, www.jetfuelenergy.com, www.vitaminshoppe.com, as well as the more than 700 Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide. For more information about Jeremy Buendia, visit www.jeremybuendia.fitness.

About NITRAFLEX

For over two decades, NITRAFLEX has been a trusted partner for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the pursuit of achieving the ultimate performance and training excellence. Our extensive product line helps drive performance levels to surpass limits in the gym, the boardroom, or life’s challenges. NITRAFLEX’s commitment to quality is reflected in our stringent processes. Our nutritional supplements are manufactured in FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facilities, meet Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, and are tested in-house and by third-party laboratories for quality and purity. Every step, from raw material selection to final product testing, is meticulously controlled by our Quality Assurance professionals. Our cutting-edge formulas fuel both body and motivation, ensuring you train, grow, repair, and recover effectively. Join us in the pursuit of excellence and find out more information at https://gatsport.com/.

About JETFUEL

JETFUEL is an energy and performance brand driven by 25 years of nutrition and supplement experience with a passion to design consumer-centric products built by the consumer, for the consumer. The JETFUEL brand name delivers on both a promise to launch energy and performance products to the marketplace but is also fueled by a team of people who believe adamantly in the brand and its core principles. At JETFUEL, we believe everyone has the potential for greatness, and when life throws a lot at you, our energy products are there to help you tackle the obstacles that come your way, no matter how big or small. Whether you're an athlete pushing their limits, an employee grinding long hours, or a student striving for excellence, JETFUEL is your unwavering companion to help you WIN each and every day. JETFUEL…. Ready. Jet. Go. For more information, visit https://jetfuelenergy.com/.

About Jeremy Buendia

Jeremy Buendia is a towering figure in the world of professional bodybuilding, boasting an illustrious career as a 4x Men's Physique Olympia Champion and IFBB Pro. Recognized for his unparalleled dedication to the sport, he is known for his aesthetic prowess, impeccable conditioning, and stage presence. Buendia has clinched multiple Olympia titles and left an indelible mark on the fitness community, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their fitness and wellness goals as a respected influencer, fitness entrepreneur, and leveraging his platform to educate and motivate others on their fitness journeys. For more information about Jeremy, visit https://jeremybuendia.fitness.