Coup d'envoi du 15ème Atelier international sur les matériaux avancés à Ras Al Khaïmah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the opening of the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials, where he participated in a fireside discussion that focused on Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to scientific progress and innovation. Sheikh Saud highlighted that science has the potential to unlock a future where possibilities are limitless, and the wellbeing of humanity and the protection of the planet are central to progress. It is our duty to ensure that the legacy current generations leave behind is one of innovation, sustainability and positive impact on the world, he added. (Video: AETOSWire)