Ikonisys Announces That Hospitex International Won the Public Tender of the Prestigious U.O.C. Pathological Anatomy of Ragusa

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces that Hospitex International, world leader in thin layer cytology and cancer diagnostics, has won the public tender for the in-service supply of diagnostic systems of the U.O.C. Pathological Anatomy of Ragusa.

This follows the launch of an open procedure for the in-service supply of diagnostic systems to be allocated to the Public Health Laboratory Unit and the Public Health Laboratory U.O.C. Pathological Anatomy of Ragusa.

The supply, divided into 2 lots for a total amount of nearly €800k, was to be awarded on the basis of the lowest price per single lot. The commission was held in a public session and proceeded to the review of administrative and technical documentation for the assessment of participating companies’ actual compliance.

Hospitex International, which has always been committed to the development of innovative and efficient instruments for early diagnosis of cancer was awarded the "full risk" in-service supply of the CYTOfast system for a total amount of €260k.

Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys and Alessandro Nosei, COO of Hospitex, said: “This is another important step achieved by Hospitex International, which aims to ensure greater diagnostic accuracy coupled with user-friendly diagnosis. This attests of the importance of combining our companies’ expertise to become an integrated diagnostic leader for cancer and we look forward to closing the acquisition.”

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

