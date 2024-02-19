Air Liquide Develops Innovative Solutions for GlobalFoundries to Improve Competitiveness and Energy Efficiencies

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces an investment of over 50 million euros to build a new innovative plant in Singapore and revamp its existing facilities in Malta (New York, U.S.), supplying high purity nitrogen to GlobalFoundries (GF). These Air Liquide projects will enable GlobalFoundries to benefit from higher energy efficiencies.

To bring significant energy efficiencies to GlobalFoundries, Air Liquide’s new plant in Singapore is leveraging the Group’s proprietary state-of-the-art designs, reducing the amount of electricity needed. The new plant is expected to be operational by 2026.

Additionally, Air Liquide has renewed its partnership to supply high purity gases to GlobalFoundries’ existing units at its Malta, New York site over the next 15 years. In this context, the units in New York will be upgraded via energy efficiency projects in order to support the site’s efficiency and sustainability needs over this period.

Together, these projects will enable GlobalFoundries to further reduce its overall carbon footprint. This collaboration is part of Air Liquide’s long-lasting partnership with GlobalFoundries, to support their growth in major semiconductor hubs, as illustrated by their cooperation in Dresden, Germany.

The semiconductor industry is rapidly evolving, with increasing demand for more energy-efficient semiconductor chips and Air Liquide is scaling up investments in major semiconductor hubs to support its customer’s presence in key markets such as smart mobile devices, automotive, IoT and data centers.

Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide’s Executive Committee overseeing Electronics activities, stated: “Our journey with GlobalFoundries started more than 20 years ago and these contract extensions are further reinforcing our strategic partnership. To meet the specific needs of our electronics customers, we develop innovative solutions that bring both efficiencies and sustainability benefits. Combined with our strategic presence, close to our customers in major semiconductor hubs, our comprehensive portfolio of products and services enables us to address the technological challenges of the semiconductor industry while leveraging opportunities arising from the market’s structural growth.”

Roberto Avallone, Head of Global Facilities and Capacity Planning at GlobalFoundries, stated: “ Environmental sustainability is imperative to our business as we continue to meet the demand for GF-manufactured essential chips. Our strong collaboration with Air Liquide is a part of our global manufacturing expansion strategy in Singapore, U.S. and Germany, and we look forward to adopting more innovative solutions that further decarbonize our operations in line with our global Journey to Zero Carbon strategy.”

Announced in August 2021, GF’s Journey to Zero Carbon Goal aims first to reduce the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, despite a significant planned growth of its global manufacturing capacity.

Air Liquide Electronics Generating €2,558 million in revenue in 2022 the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. More than 4,600 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need. www.electronics-airliquide.com

____________________________

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.