KuCoin, Mocaverse and Halo Wallet Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Interconnected Ecosystems in Web3 World

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, Mocaverse, the marquee membership network project by Animoca Brands, and Halo Wallet, the ultimate social influence monetization financial infrastructure, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to redefine on-chain identity and facilitate growth by integrating KuCoin, Mocaverse, and Halo ecosystems.

This groundbreaking alliance signals a commitment of KuCoin, Mocaverse, and Halo to collaborate and amplify user growth by offering users a full-fledged and rewarding experience in crypto trading, decentralized finance, Web3 gaming, SocialFi, and more. Through the integration of KuCoin user accounts, Mocaverse’s Moca ID, and Halo’s Genesis Pass, this partnership will empower users to seamlessly navigate different realms of the Web3 world.

"Our partnership with Mocaverse and Halo Wallet is a leap towards the future," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. "This partnership symbolizes a convergence of industry leaders pooling their strengths to create a transformative experience for users. At KuCoin, we are committed to advancing innovation and providing our community with seamless access to the evolving Web3 landscape. Together with Mocaverse and Halo, we look forward to setting new benchmarks and delivering unparalleled value to our users worldwide."

“The partnership among Halo, KuCoin, and Mocaverse is more than just a fusion of services; it represents a strategic alliance to create a cohesive digital asset environment for our users. The initiation of this exceptional cross-platform alliance is a move that promises to bring together the best of what each party has to offer,” said Jeff Hou, CEO of Halo Wallet.

Follow the official communication channels of KuCoin, Mocaverse, and Halo for the latest updates on this strategic alliance and upcoming initiatives.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

About Halo Wallet

Halo Wallet is a leading Web3 social wallet that utilizes its financial capability to monetize the data value of a social network. It aims to be a portal for global users in the SocialFi ecosystem by aggregating wallet activity across various protocols and turning them into a human-friendly social feed. Halo Wallet ensures users have an intuitive interface to manage digital assets, track DeFi portfolios and discover market trends without leaving the app.

About Mocaverse

Mocaverse is an ambitious project by Animoca Brands that aims to bring together the company’s portfolio projects, subsidiaries, joint ventures, and partners through a unique NFT collection. Mocaverse features 8,888 Mocas, which are NFT profile pictures (PFPs) that serve as a membership pass for Animoca Brands team members, investors, partners, and certain token holders. Mocaverse aims to unite the Web3 community through shared purpose and values by allowing holders to exchange ideas, learn, connect, play games, and build the future of Web3. For more information visit https://www.mocaverse.xyz/.