Casa Chameleon Announces Inaugural ‘Flavors Beyond Borders’ Gastronomic Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The award-winning Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas has announced the inaugural Flavors Beyond Borders culinary extravaganza, a four-day gourmet experience from March 6-10, 2024, featuring culinary stars trained at the world-renowned Culinary Institute of America (CIA). During the multi-day event, Chefs Dara Yu, Sophia Ruiz, Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Thompson will offer master classes, special tastings, and thematic dinners showcasing their expertise in the culinary arts and the signature flavors of Costa Rica. Proceeds from the event will benefit CIA student scholarships.

Chef Dara Yu is a 2021 CIA graduate. Beginning her career at age 12, Chef Yu competed and placed second in the first season of MasterChef Junior. After a decade of experience across kitchens in her home city of Los Angeles and earning a high honors degree in Baking and Pastry Arts, she returned to the MasterChef stage to claim a victory on the show's “Back to Win” 12th season.

Chef Sophia Ruiz graduated from the CIA in 2023 with an affinity and proficiency for the art of baking and pastries. Upon receiving her degree, Chef Ruiz joined Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery, one of New York City’s top bakeries.

Chef Evelyn Garcia, a 2010 CIA grad, set out on her culinary journey in New York, where she studied and worked for over a decade, cooking throughout NYC with stints at Jean-Georges’s Spice Market, Masak, and Kin Shop. After ten years, Chef Garcia returned to her Texan roots by opening Jūn & Kin HTX, a Houston-based Southeast Asian restaurant and wine bar meaning “to eat” or “family.” Chef Evelyn prevailed as a series finalist on the 19th season of Bravo TV’s hit show Top Chef. Earlier this month, Jūn was named a semi-finalist in the best new restaurant category of the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Chef Sarah Thompson, a lover of Mexican cuisine and Executive Chef at Casa Playa pushes the culinary envelope of what cultural cuisine can be. Continually deepening her understanding of the roots of Mexican cuisine, she found a passion for it in the fine-dining Mexican restaurant Cosme under Chef Daniela Soto-Innes. Now, she employs over 50 percent of women on her staff and maintains a kitchen of locally selected seafood, a process she learned the importance of while studying at the CIA.

Flavors Beyond Borders offers an exclusive and intimate setting for guests looking to broaden their culinary and cultural horizons. Hosted throughout Casa Chameleon's restaurants, bars, and public spaces – including Sentido Norte, La Pampa Grill, Grotto 12°, and Green House – the event’s daily itinerary opens with a wellness activity, like yoga or meditation, before the day unfolds with food-driven immersive initiatives anchored by each meal of the day.

Assisted by Casa Chameleon’s culinary team, Chefs Dara D Yu, Sophia Ruiz, Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Thompson prepare a nightly feast that reflects their expertise and approach to fine dining. Using locally sourced ingredients, chefs offer guests insight into the rich traditions and cultural richness of their background with themed dinners like ‘The Road Less Traveled: An Introduction to Local Foraged Food’ and an ‘Ancestral BBQ’ at Casa Chameleon’s newly unveiled restaurant, The Green House.

While Casa Chameleon, a Relais & Châteaux property, maintains a firm dedication to sustainability, exceptional cuisine, and personalized service, the property’s commitment to culinary excellence truly sets it apart. Holding a strong emphasis on sourcing ingredients locally and forging connections with nearby farmers and fishermen, the hotel ensures the freshest and most sustainable ingredients across each dining option. Boasting four dining options, guests can expect unforgettable gastronomic experiences at any of Casa Chameleon's culinary locations.

The Flavors Beyond Borders culinary event price starts at $10,995 per couple (subject to tax and fees). It includes four nights’ accommodation in a private villa with a plunge pool, daily breakfast and lunch, four thematic evening culinary experiences, cooking demonstrations, daily activities, and social programming. Pricing is inclusive of all wine and drinks.

For more information and to book Flavors Beyond Borders, please visit https://www.casachameleonhotels.com/las-catalinas/flavors-beyond-borders/.

About Casa Chameleon

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas in Costa Rica is the embodiment of luxury and tranquility. Perched atop a hill in the town of Las Catalinas, the property offers unparalleled panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Each of the 21 private villas boasts a harmonious blend of modern opulence and authentic Costa Rican charm, complete with infinity-edge plunge pools. The diverse culinary experiences celebrate the vibrant flavors of Costa Rican cuisine with a contemporary twist, complemented by the stunning backdrop of the open-air terrace and breathtaking sunsets. Whether seeking relaxation in the spa, exploration in the charming town, or adventure in the abundant natural surroundings, Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas promises an unforgettable escape. Embracing sustainability, this eco-conscious resort minimizes its environmental footprint while supporting the local community. This is not just a hotel; it's an invitation to connect with the authentic culture and natural beauty of Costa Rica.

About Relais & Châteaux

Relais & Châteaux, established in 1954, is an association of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world, owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs – most often families – who are passionate about their craft and deeply committed to forging warm, lasting relationships with their guests. Relais & Châteaux members protect and promote the wealth and diversity of the world's culinary and hospitality traditions, to ensure they continue to thrive. They are equally dedicated to preserving local heritage and the environment, as articulated in the association's Vision presented to UNESCO in November 2014.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor’s, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. More than 90 percent of CIA students receive financial aid and scholarships. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.