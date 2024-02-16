American Heartland Theme Park and Resort Announces Partnership With Pepsico

VINITA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, the $2.2 billion entertainment destination, is proud to announce that PepsiCo will be its exclusive soft drink provider. The partnership will bring PepsiCo's iconic brands, such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Aquafina, to the 1,000-acre resort that will feature a world-class theme park, an indoor water park, a 300-room hotel, and a 320-acre RV park.

"PepsiCo is a perfect fit for American Heartland, as both companies share a rich history and a passion for innovation and excellence," said Gene Bicknell, Founder and Owner of American Heartland. "We are thrilled to offer our guests the refreshing taste and variety of PepsiCo's beverages, which have been part of the American culture for more than a century."

PepsiCo was founded in 1965 with the merger of the Pepsi-Cola Company and Frito-Lay, Inc., but its roots go back to 1893, when pharmacist Caleb Bradham created Pepsi-Cola in his drugstore in New Bern, North Carolina. Since then, PepsiCo has grown to become one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world, with products available in more than 200 countries.

American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is expected to attract more than 5 million guests per year to Oklahoma, creating generational experiences that are at the heart and soul of family entertainment. The resort will also include a concert venue, and a shopping and dining district. For more information, visit www.americanheartlandthemepark.com.

About American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is a division of Mansion Entertainment Group, a leading developer and operator of entertainment destinations. American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is a more than $2.2 billion development in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. The development will be built in phases starting with a large-scale RV park with cabins and a world-class theme park and resort. For more information, visit www.americanheartlandthemepark.com.