Shift4 Launches AI-Powered SkyTab Website Builder for Restaurants

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments technology, has launched SkyTab Website Builder, an AI-powered tool for restaurants to quickly and easily create a website for their business. This solution is available for free to all businesses using Shift4’s SkyTab POS system.

SkyTab Website Builder enables restaurateurs to launch their own website in minutes – a process that usually takes hours or days – by simply providing a few details about their business and letting our AI do the rest. The websites are customizable to match the restaurant’s branding, and are fully integrated with SkyTab’s online ordering and reservations systems to deliver a seamless customer experience. Restaurants can also sell gift cards directly through their website and connect their social media accounts.

“It’s critical for restaurants to have an online presence, but we know that operators often don’t have the time or expertise to do this on their own. With the power of AI, SkyTab Website Builder delivers an easy solution for anyone to launch a website in no time,” said Dave Hoffman, Shift4’s Chief Product Officer. “SkyTab is an all-in-one platform for restaurants – from online ordering and mobile solutions to marketing and loyalty. SkyTab Website Builder expands this ecosystem with a powerful tool for restaurants to better manage and grow their business.”

To learn more, visit skytab.com/website-builder.

