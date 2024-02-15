Protesters Blast NACHC’s Self-Serving Deal with PhRMA, says AHF

John Hassell, National Director of Advocacy for AHF, speaks at a protest targeting the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) during NACHC’s annual Policy and Issues Conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C. AIDS and other health care activists continue to target NACHC over a self-serving deal NACHC made last year with the Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers Association (PhRMA)—a deal destined to destroy the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Activists and mobilizers led by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) hosted a protest targeting the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) earlier today during NACHC’s annual Policy and Issues Conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C. AIDS and other health care activists continue to target NACHC over a self-serving deal NACHC made last year with the Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers Association (PhRMA)—a deal destined to destroy the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Last year when the NACHC/PhRMA agreement was first announced, AHF joined Ryan White Clinics for 340B Access, the Hemophilia Alliance, American Hospital Association, 340B Health, America’s Essential Hospitals, American Society of Health System Pharmacists, Association of American Medical Colleges, and Children’s Hospital Association in opposing NACHC’s deal that would kill 340B.

For more information on NACHC's deal with PhRMA: https://www.aidshealth.org/2023/03/community-health-centers-deal-walks-phrma-fox-into-340b-henhouse/

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals across 45 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, and subscribe to our AHFter Hours podcast.