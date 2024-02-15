ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator Welcomes TrueNorth as Key Strategic Sponsor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a leader in digital solutions for the financial services industry, today announced its collaboration with the ICBA in support of its innovation initiatives. As part of a multi-year agreement, TrueNorth will serve as a sponsor for ICBA’s ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program, underscoring TrueNorth's dedication to nurturing the growth and innovation of community banking through technological advancement.

"TrueNorth is committed to the future of community banking, where technology and innovation play key roles in delivering superior service and efficiency," said Alex Gonikman, CEO of TrueNorth. "Our alignment with the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program is a reflection of our belief in the power of fintech to transform the community banking landscape by pairing technology with world-class customer service for which community banks are known."

The nationally acclaimed ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator promotes early-stage solutions designed specifically for community banks and the customers those banks serve. Since its inception in 2018, the program has connected early and growth-stage fintechs with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders, accelerating industry innovation. This aligns with TrueNorth’s own mission to provide cutting-edge, scalable digital solutions for financial institutions, and further highlights TrueNorth’s investment in technologies that promise to redefine banking operations, customer engagement, and strategic growth for community banks.

“ICBA is proud to work with TrueNorth, a company that shares our vision for a vibrant and innovative community banking sector," ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. "Our collaboration with TrueNorth will further empower community banks by connecting them with the technologies and insights that can drive their success in an ever-evolving marketplace and help remove some of the friction that can slow or derail progress."

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is at the forefront of digital innovation within the financial services sector, providing a comprehensive suite of services including advisory, implementation, and systems integration. TrueNorth is headquartered in New York City, with development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.