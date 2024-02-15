Ushur Elevates Customer Experience Automation™ with Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the leading Kubernetes-native data warehouse for private clouds, announced that Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has selected the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse to underpin their award-winning CXA platform.

Customer experience automation harnesses technology to enhance business-customer interactions and drive productivity. Ushur's unique AI and comprehensive customer behavior analytics empower leading brands, including Irish Life, Unum, Cigna, and Aflac, to cultivate stronger customer relationships across all touchpoints and adapt to changing customer needs. As Ushur CXA gains rapid adoption, the demand for more data, intricate analytics, increased concurrency, and faster response times grows. To meet these demands, Ushur has selected the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse for its price-performance, scalability in addressing expanding data volumes, and rapid analytics capabilities. As a result, Yellowbrick will offload MongoDB and Sisense for analytics and compute.

Henry Peter, CTO and Co-Founder of Ushur: “AI and analytics are core to Ushur CXA. The promise of improved, expedited, and cost-efficient data analysis translates to better outcomes for our clients, which drives platform adoption. CXA thrives on a high-performance and dependable engine, and we were genuinely impressed by Yellowbrick Data's ability to deliver this capability at a price point that perfectly aligns with our ambitious goals.”

Neil Carson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellowbrick Data: “Ushur provides business-critical services across high-contact industries like insurance, logistics, and financial services. We are excited to be the foundational data platform for a company setting the bar for customer experience management.”

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for private data clouds. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility and is managed easily through SQL. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering more than twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms.