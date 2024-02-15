Canada’s EQ Bank Partners With Trulioo for Identity Document and Biometric Verification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced it has partnered with EQ Bank, the digital platform of Canada’s Challenger Bank™ and rated as the top bank in Canada on Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list. EQ Bank chose Trulioo Identity Document Verification, Workflow Studio and Business Verification to streamline customer and business onboarding.

After a thorough market assessment, EQ Bank selected Trulioo Identity Document Verification to capture and verify an ID document and selfie when customers open accounts online – a critical exercise for a seamless digital banking experience. With advanced AI checks, face comparison and liveness detection, EQ Bank benefits from cutting-edge fraud defenses in an evolving threat landscape.

EQ Bank leveraged Trulioo Workflow Studio – a no-code, drag-and-drop workflow builder – for fast, flexible Identity Document Verification integration. Workflow Studio allows the bank to easily add verification steps and configure onboarding processes based on results at each stage.

Workflow Studio also allowed EQ Bank to quickly configure a customized list of document types it would accept for verification to comply with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) regulations. Trulioo SDKs then adapted to those predetermined rules and gave EQ Bank customers options based on where their documents were issued.

“Partnering with Trulioo allows us to continue meeting our regulatory requirements while providing tailored, best-in-class customer onboarding experiences with the least friction and the highest chance of verification,” said Mahima Poddar, EQ Bank SVP and group head of personal banking. “As many Canadians turn to EQ Bank for their everyday banking needs, collaborating with Trulioo and its always-available support team enables us to better serve our rapidly growing customer base with the speed, security and experience they deserve.”

Customized onboarding experiences, combined with Trulioo expertise working with major banks and fintechs across the globe, provide a key advantage for EQ Bank to stay ahead of evolving industry best practices.

“EQ Bank is at the forefront of the digital banking experience, and our partnership ensures it continues to deliver the security, compliance and convenience customers expect,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “The customizable, integrated Trulioo platform reduces onboarding friction with flexible workflows that deliver the highest verification assurance. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration as EQ Bank drives change in Canadian banking.”

About Equitable Bank:

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 578,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With more than $111 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

About Trulioo:

Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.