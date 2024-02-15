KUBRA to Elevate NorthStar’s Billing, Payment, and Customer Communications Experience Through Strategic Solution Implementation

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA and NorthStar proudly announce their strategic partnership. KUBRA’s suite of cutting-edge customer experience management solutions is now complemented by NorthStar’s end-to-end (CIS) solutions, fostering a strategic partnership. This collaboration enables NorthStar to further enhance its utility customer experience with the seamless integration of six innovative tools: KUBRA iMail™, KUBRA EZ-PAY®, KUBRA MyHQ™, KUBRA Notifi®, Storm Center™, and IncidentWatch™. The result is NorthStar can elevate its customer experience by delivering streamlined billing, payment, and customer communications solutions for a more convenient, intuitive user experience.

“Our partnership with KUBRA is an exciting announcement for all. Together, we’ll be able to further elevate the customer experience and meet evolving preferences,” said Jerry Rahon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at NorthStar. “By integrating KUBRA’s platform with our CIS software, we can continue empowering utilities to not only meet but exceed customer expectations.”

Here are some of the features and benefits offered by these leading-edge solutions.

Elevated Billing and Payment Services: KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ offer NorthStar customers the ability to provide enhanced payment options and the convenience of a centralized portal for all interactions. This ensures quick, secure, and flexible payments in digital, voice, or in-person payment channels, transaction details, and the ability to set up smart reminders from any device. Additionally, KUBRA iMail offers a comprehensive bill print and mail solution featuring full-color printing, insertion, finishing, postal services, and online tracking tools.

Alerts and Preference Management: KUBRA Notifi integrates customer communication preferences with NorthStar data to effortlessly deliver messages based on customer preferences and preferred communication methods.

KUBRA Notifi integrates customer communication preferences with NorthStar data to effortlessly deliver messages based on customer preferences and preferred communication methods. Storm Center Outage Mapping: During storm events, customers will be better informed, more satisfied, and less reliant on a call center because they have direct access to estimated restoration times, crew status, outage causes, number of customers affected, and more. The flexible structure of the Storm Center map allows you to add a wide variety of optional layers with related information, such as emergency resources and weather radar.

Incident Reporting: IncidentWatch offers an interactive, map-based interface for customers and community stakeholders to effortlessly locate and report issues with assets, such as street lights, and infrastructure needs, like gas leak locations, pothole repair requests, and reporting vandalism.

“NorthStar joined the KUBRA Partner Network as a partner that values customer experience as a critical factor shaping consumer behavior, much like we do,” said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. “We’ve designed our omni-channel billing, payment, and customer communications solutions not just to streamline and simplify billing and payments but also to create a frictionless and harmonious customer experience that strengthens NorthStar’s position as the trusted advisor to their clients.”

For partnership inquiries, please contact KUBRA here.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About NorthStar

For over 45 years, NorthStar Utilities Solutions has focused on providing utilities with cost-effective solutions for real-world challenges. With a suite of products designed to enhance the customer experience from start to finish, NorthStar proudly serves over 200 diverse utility providers and municipalities across North America and the Caribbean.

NorthStar Utilities Solutions is the original business unit of Harris Computer Systems (Harris), a division of Constellation Software (CSU). Harris employs over 12,000 staff, operating more than 200 businesses around the world. To learn more about NorthStar’s comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions, please visit https://www.northstarutilities.com.