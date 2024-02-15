Curative Achieves Rigorous HITRUST i1 Certification for Information Security

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curative Insurance Company, a pioneering healthcare services company, today announced its member and administrator portals have both earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. The achievement underscores Curative’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards for data security and privacy as it takes all the necessary precautions to ensure that its members’ data is safe against current and emerging threats. Additionally, Curative also recently received a renewal of its A- (Excellent) financial health rating from AM Best, showing the company continues to be well-capitalized and well-positioned to transform employer-sponsored health insurance. Both achievements are foundational to the company's goal of building a healthier tomorrow.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that Curative Inc.’s member and administrator portals are leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats. Both Curative’s member and administrator portals were subjected to a rigorous testing and review process spanning 9 months to ensure adherence to HITRUST standards across 182 security controls. Team members from every department, including Information Security, Legal, Human Resources, Facilities, Infrastructure, and Data Engineering, played an active role in providing the requisite evidence for certification. In an era where data breaches are increasingly common, achieving the HITRUST i1 Certification shows the company’s dedication to adhering to the foremost security practices in safeguarding member and customer data.

“As Curative expands its health insurance services to members across Texas, Florida, and beyond, it is critical we maintain robust cybersecurity practices,” said Isaac Turner, Chief Technology Officer at Curative. “Achieving certifications like HITRUST reaffirms our commitment to fostering trust among stakeholders and upholding our reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.”

In addition to data safety and security, Curative has also received a renewal of its A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from global credit rating agency AM Best, the world’s largest insurance industry credit rating agency, for the second year in a row. The achievement also includes a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “A-” (Excellent). The decision by AM Best to uphold Curative’s A- rating was based on Curative’s sustained excellence in risk-adjusted capitalization, evaluated by the Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Curative’s investment in innovative healthcare advancements, including a high-touch member experience and a notable zero co-pay offering, has been pivotal in fortifying the mission to provide a new, simplified solution to the employer-sponsored health insurance industry. AM Best will continue to monitor Curative’s financial performance and execution of its business strategy.

“We're honored to maintain our A- rating from AM Best for another year,” says President and CFO Tami Wilson-Ciranna. “This rating is critical to building continued confidence in Curative’s financial strength and management practices as we work to build a new kind of employer-sponsored health insurance for our members.”

To learn more about Curative, its new certifications and ratings, and its revolutionary health insurance plan and how it can benefit employers and employees alike, visit https://curative.com/.

About Curative

Curative is a leading healthcare services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan with an AM Best rating of A-. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CTO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*. Curative is remaking our healthcare system into one that works for and supports members’ whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

*Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date. See https://curative.com to learn more. Curative Insurance Company PPO.